SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) board member and activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb was supportive of the decision to allow Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets for selling a portion of its Alibaba Group stake, according to a source familiar with the board's thinking.

Yahoo said on Thursday it might rethink its previously announced plans to return the cash of the multibillion dollar deal to shareholders.

