NEW YORK Aug 10 Speculative traders trimmed their bullish bets on U.S. Treasury bonds in the futures market in the week to Aug. 7 in the wake of an encouraging July U.S. payroll report and fewer jitters about Europe's debt crisis, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed.

Traders also pared their bond holdings as they made room for this week's $72 billion in coupon-bearing supply as a part of the government's quarterly refunding.

This week's sell-off in Treasuries pushed 10-year Treasury note futures to their lowest levels since late June. In the cash market, longer-dated debt yields touched their highest in almost two months.

Speculative futures bets that benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note prices will rise fell to 229,847 contracts on Tuesday, down 52,438 from a week earlier, according to the latest Commitments of Traders data.

Speculative shorts, which traders bet 10-year Treasury prices will fall, declined by 35,788 contracts to 244,442 on Tuesday.

Each future contract is backed by one 10-year Treasury note having a face value of $100,000.

There were 14,595 more speculative shorts in 10-year T-notes than "spec long." A week ago, there were 2,055 more spec longs than spec shorts.

The June 10-year T-note contract closed 5/32 higher at 133-20/32 on Friday, while the cash 10-year yield finished at 1.657 percent, down 3.8 basis points on the day.

Speculative traders also pared their bullish bets in most other U.S. T-note futures contracts.

Spec longs on five-year T-note futures fell 38,484 contracts to 235,683 on Tuesday, the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders data showed.

Speculative bets that two-year Treasury futures will rise fell 23,216 contracts to 365,317.

On other hand, spec longs on 30-year T-bonds rose 4,080 contracts to 84,257 on Tuesday, while spec shorts on long bond futures grew more from a week ago, up 6,856 to 57,326.