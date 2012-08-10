(Adds background)
By Carrick Mollenkamp
Aug 10 Standard Chartered is in talks with
multiple law-enforcement officials, including New York’s banking
regulator, to resolve a probe into improper Iranian money
transactions by the British bank, according to people familiar
with the situation.
The settlement negotiations are expected to last through the
weekend and could result in a resolution by next week, these
people said. The negotiations are at a delicate stage and could
collapse, they added.
The negotiations come after a rancorous week that began when
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the New York Department of
Financial Services, alleged in an order on Monday that the bank
processed thousands of illegal transactions tied to Iran and
that Standard Chartered had covered up its actions using
incomplete or false records.
Lawsky demanded that Standard Chartered officials appear at
his office next Wednesday to explain why the bank should be
allowed to keep doing business in New York, a global hub for the
processing of dollars. The hearing remained on the calendar as
of Friday afternoon.
Lawsky’s order not only shocked the bank but also federal
and local regulators. The bank had been cooperating in a
months-long probe and subsequent settlement talks with federal
and local regulators.
The U.S. Justice Department, Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and Manhattan District Attorney’s office had been engaged
in those talks.
