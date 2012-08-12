Aug 12 Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of
investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to
buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of
Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion),
according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Aviva Plc said last week it had written down the
value of its U.S. business by 876 million pounds, fueling
speculation the unit is to be sold as part of a broader overhaul
aimed at boosting the group's financial performance.
Guggenheim Life is understood to be in discussions with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which is advising on the sale of
Aviva USA, eyeing the U.S. fixed-annuity business to complement
its existing operations, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
The discussions value Aviva USA at about 200 million pounds
less than earlier estimates, yet the British insurance firm
would be willing to take a hit on the valuation as selling it
would release about 2 billion pounds of capital, the Sunday
Telegraph added.
Representatives of Aviva did not immediately respond to a
request for comment while Guggenheim Partners declined to
comment.
Aviva has not identified publicly which businesses it wants
to shed, but said on Aug. 9 after posting lower-than-expected
half-year profits that it had appointed investment banks to
advise on the sale or closure of 10 of its 16 units.
Guggenheim Partners, a privately held financial services
firm with more than $160 billion in assets under management,
made its last life insurance acquisition in December, buying
EquiTrust Life from West Des Moines, Iowa-based FBL Financial
Group Inc for $465.3 million in cash.