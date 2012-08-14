* Deloitte CEO Echevarria: charges are "distortions"
* CEO says Deloitte behaved ethically
* Partners given talking points for client questions
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Deloitte LLP Chief Executive
Joe Echevarria on Monday fought back against allegations that
his firm helped Standard Chartered hide transactions with Iran,
saying charges by the top New York state banking regulator were
"distortions of the facts."
Echevarria, CEO since June 2011, defended Deloitte in his
first interview since the firm was dragged into the spotlight
over its independent reviews of British bank Standard Chartered.
The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a
case involving U.S. anti-money laundering laws, last week said
Deloitte consultants omitted critical details in a report to
regulators about Standard Chartered.
The regulator cited an email from a Deloitte partner saying
he drafted a "watered-down version" of the report after being
asked by Standard Chartered to omit information.
"It's an unfortunate choice of words that was pulled out of
context," Echevarria said.
A source close to the matter, who asked to remain anonymous
because of its sensitive nature, said the Department of
Financial Services has no plans to bring charges against
Deloitte. A spokesman for the department refused to confirm or
deny that statement.
Echevarria said he was standing in line with his 16-year-old
son at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida a week ago when he
first heard of the Standard Chartered matter by email.
A Bronx native in his 35th year at Deloitte, Echevarria said
one of his first thoughts was, "There's got to be more to this."
CEO SAYS FIRM BEHAVED RESPONSIBLY
The head New York banking regulator, Benjamin Lawsky,
alleged Standard Chartered hid from regulators some 60,000
"secret transactions" tied to Iran. Standard Chartered has said
the regulator's account did not present "a full and accurate
picture of the facts."
Lawsky said that at one point, Standard Chartered asked
Deloitte to delete from its draft report any reference to
payments that could reveal the bank's practices involving
Iranian entities.
Lawsky quoted an email from a Deloitte partner who said "we
agreed" to the request.
Echevarria declined to discuss specific allegations, but in
a statement last week, Deloitte said "contrary to the
allegation," it "absolutely did not delete any reference to
certain types of payments" from a final report. Deloitte said
the report did not include a recommendation that had been
included in a prior draft.
"Presumably the facts will bear out that we certainly held
up all the standards required and behaved in an ethical and
responsible way," Echevarria said.
Banking regulators did not name the Deloitte partner
involved but said his title was global leader of anti-money
laundering and trade sanctions. A person familiar with the
report has said the partner was Michael Zeldin, a former Justice
Department official.
Asked if Deloitte has taken action against anyone at the
firm, Echevarria said he could not comment on anything involving
personnel or privacy issues.
CEO SAYS PROCESSES IN PLACE FOR VIOLATIONS
In another damaging charge, the banking regulator said
Deloitte gave Standard Chartered two reports with highly
confidential client information - an allegation that, if true,
would violate one of the cardinal rules in the consulting
business.
"We have pretty robust processes in place for behavior that
violates law, rules or firm policies," Echevarria said.
"Appropriate actions are taken when individuals are found to
have done that."
Echevarria said Deloitte staff quickly sent out "talking
points" to partners that they could use if clients had questions
about the Standard Chartered matter.
Deloitte had been retained as part of a legal agreement
between Standard Chartered's New York branch and banking
regulators following other compliance failures by the bank,
according to the Department of Financial Services.
Echevarria, who rose through the auditing ranks to become
CEO, has battled a series of reputational hits since taking over
the U.S. firm.
Late last year, the firm came under scrutiny from a member
of Congress after audit industry regulators unsealed parts of a
report criticizing quality controls at Deloitte's corporate
auditing business. Deloitte said at the time that it had made
investments to improve its audit practice.
Deloitte consultants separately had overseen a review of
HSBC banking transactions after that bank was cited for multiple
anti-money laundering failures.
A Reuters review last month on that operation reported that
managers were more concerned with clearing out paperwork as fast
as possible than in investigating transactions linked to illegal
activities.
A Deloitte spokesman said in July that Deloitte's "work for
HSBC was rigorous and thorough."
Echevarria insisted that the Deloitte brand is well-regarded
despite the problems. "These sorts of things to me are the
outliers," he said. "They are not the nature of the firm."
(Additional reporting by Carrick Mollenkamp; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Richard Chang)
Keywords: USA ACCOUNTING/DELOITTE ECHEVARRIA
