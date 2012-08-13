(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Former Lehman Brothers Chief Executive Dick Fuld may soon feel he has a reason to beat his chest. Archstone, the real-estate developer whose plunging valuation helped sink the Wall Street firm, is preparing to go public. It could be worth at least as much as the value Lehman [LEHMB.UL] put on its stake right before collapsing.

Such a lofty price for Archstone might look strange. Just six weeks ago the rump Lehman estate finished snapping up roughly half of the developer it didn’t own from Bank of America (BAC.N) and Barclays (BARC.L) for almost $3 billion. But that deal was about fending off a lowball offer from real-estate tycoon Sam Zell to snap up the two banks’ holdings.

The developer should be able to fetch much more in the open market. Last year, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at $825 million. Peers like Equity Residential (EQR.N) and BRE Properties BRE.N trade at almost 23 times enterprise value to EBITDA. Apply that, deduct its net debt of $9.3 billion and Archstone’s stock would be worth $9.7 billion.

Adjusting for 2010’s debt-for-equity swap, this would just best what Lehman reckoned it was worth before Fuld took his firm into bankruptcy in September 2008. That reflected a writedown to 69 percent of what the bank paid for it. But investor doubts about Lehman’s real-estate marks, especially about Archstone, fueled the crisis of confidence that killed the firm.

Now it looks like the investment bank was not far off the mark. But it had to live – and die – by day-to-day market valuations. Moreover, its role in the 2007 Archstone buyout that landed it with such a large stake when markets seized up became emblematic of Lehman’s flaws: in amassing the stake, it ignored its risk limits and its own risk managers in the hope of making up to $1.3 billion on the deal.

Fuld may well try to convince himself that Archstone’s IPO offers some vindication for him. But it’s actually another timely reminder of his failures.

