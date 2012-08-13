(Adds CEO comments on DRAM market, industry background, updates
stock price)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 13 Micron Technology Inc
(MU.O) Chief Executive Mark Durcan said prices for NAND memory
chips, used widely in tablets and smartphones, should firm early
next year following industry production cuts.
Durcan, who took over as Micron's CEO in February, also said
economic uncertainty continues to weigh on prices for DRAM chips
used in personal computers.
Slow economies in Europe and the United States and an
oversupply of NAND chips used by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and other
manufacturers in mobile devices have hammered prices and caused
losses for Micron, which is the only major U.S. memory
chipmaker, as well as for other manufacturers.
"I’m quite optimistic the first half of next year can be
significantly stronger for NAND," Durcan told Reuters in an
interview on Monday. "It’s tougher to know in the short term."
Low prices and steadily rising investment costs to implement
new technologies have been driving consolidation in the highly
competitive and cyclical memory chip industry.
Reacting to surging sales of Apple's iPads, iPhones and
other devices, chipmakers ramped up their NAND production
capacity, but a supply glut drove prices to new lows this year.
Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) announced in July that it
would cut production of NAND memory chips by 30 percent, a move
expected to bolster prices.
Tepid economies have also taken a toll on global PC sales,
already under pressure from growing preferences for tablets and
other mobile devices. That has hurt demand for commodity DRAM
chips used in laptops and desktop computers and made by Micron,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and other competitors.
“I don’t see anything in the short term, while the
macro-economic environment is as slow as it is, that’s going to
make a significant difference in the next three months or so,”
Durcan said, referring to DRAM prices.
Formerly Micron's president and chief operating officer,
Durcan took the helm in February after former CEO Steve Appleton
died in a plane crash.
Seen as Micron's even-keeled top technologist, Durcan had
announced his retirement but was quickly appointed to replace
Appleton.
In early July, Micron announced it would buy failed Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc for about $750 million in cash,
pushing Micron into second place behind market leader Samsung in
the global market for DRAM chips. [ID:nL3E8I257N]
Along with the cash payment, Boise, Idaho-based Micron will
also pay Elpida creditors about $1.75 billion in annual
installments through 2019.
ULTRABOOKS
Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) planned launch of its upgraded
Windows 8 platform in October and a push by Intel Inc (INTC.O)
for manufacturers to build a new category of sleek "Ultrabook"
laptops with solid-state drives will increase demand for NAND
memory chips as well as DRAM chips, Durcan said.
Solid-state drives store data on NAND chips and are much
faster than traditional hard drives.
Governments and companies are also starting to use more
high-end solid-state drives in data centers where speedier
performance justifies premium prices.
Durcan said improved demand and pricing next year and in the
long term will help Micron's costly investments in NAND chip R&D
pay off.
“We’ve taken steps over the last year to grow our NAND
capacity to the point where now we believe we can actually
benefit from being in the NAND business," he said.
Analysts have recently estimated a 35-40 percent drop in
NAND prices this year alone.
Shares of Micron were down 0.9 percent at $6.70 on Monday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John
Wallace and Matthew Lewis)
