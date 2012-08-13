MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexican telecommunications
company Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX) said on Monday it is considering
selling assets and looking for additional investors in an effort
to speed up investment plans.
"We are studying the possibility of taking on additional
investors, selling non-strategic assets, or associating with
third parties to accelerate our investment plans," spokesman
Julio Salinas Lombard told Reuters in an email.
One of the options was a sale of transmission antennas, he
said, but declined to give further details. The head of trading
at a local brokerage, who asked not to be named, said Axtel
could raise $300 million through the sale of antennas or fiber
optic cable.
The company, which provides broadband and home-phone line
services, has struggled to compete with Carlos Slim's America
Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N).
Through America Movil's Telefonos de Mexico home phone
company, Slim controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed
telephone lines.
Axtel shares were down 2.87 percent at 2.37 pesos in
afternoon trading. The shares have lost 47 percent year to date.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Axtel's debt
rating in May, citing its weakening competitive position.
