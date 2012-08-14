(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff’s chutzpah is admirable but doomed. He filed a feisty rebuttal to claims he overreached in rejecting Citigroup’s (C.N) $285 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a failed CDO. The decision secured Rakoff’s image as a champion of the public interest and may have stiffened the watchdog’s spine. But this is a fight he probably can’t win.

The brief is itself an oddity in an already unusual case. Both Citi and the SEC wanted the deal approved, leaving no one to argue for the judge’s position. In a rare move, the appeals court appointed lawyer John “Rusty” Wing to represent Rakoff, a longtime friend, in his official capacity.

Wing came out with guns blazing, saying the court doesn’t even have jurisdiction to hear the appeal because Rakoff never made a final ruling. It may be his strongest argument. He also reiterated the judge’s point that he couldn’t bless a settlement that neither confirmed nor denied the SEC’s allegations.

The brief does offer the court an out. Citi banker Brian Stoker won a trial this month involving the same facts, giving Rakoff a basis for evaluating the settlement. The court, suggested Wing, should return the case and let the judge do his job.

It’s still unclear how Rakoff might come out. In acquitting Stoker, jurors wrote a note urging the watchdog to pursue financial wrongdoing. The judge could interpret that as a signal to continue holding Citi’s feet to the fire. He has already found new ways to expand executives’ liability, including in a recent opinion making it easier to nail those who aid securities fraud.

In this case, though, he should back off. The appeals court ruled in an interim decision last March that he will probably lose anyhow. And the SEC couldn’t even prove that Stoker’s behavior was negligent, clear evidence of a weak case. In other words, the watchdog probably cut the best deal it could with Citi.

There’s no shame in that for Rakoff. He’s extracted harsher settlements from Bank of America (BAC.N) and others, and several judges have followed his lead. Investors and the public owe him thanks. Now, it’s time to move on.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Aug. 13 responded to an appeal by Citigroup and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of his Nov. 28 decision to reject their proposed $285 million settlement over the bank’s sale of a $1 billion hybrid CDO-squared called Class V Funding III. In a brief filed by a lawyer appointed to represent him in his official capacity, Rakoff argued that he could not approve the deal without any admitted facts and, in any event, the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

- The case involves SEC claims that Citi misled investors by failing to reveal that it selected most of the assets in the CDO and took a $500 million short position in the overall deal. The bank also allegedly retained a long position in over $100 million of the notes and took losses on them. In agreeing to the settlement, Citi neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

