OTTAWA/TORONTO Aug 16 A senior Canadian
minister was prepped to discuss foreign investment rules with
Research In Motion's new CEO in a March telephone call, mindful
of intense takeover speculation that's still swirling around the
embattled BlackBerry maker.
Internal documents obtained by Reuters show that aides to
the industry minister - who has the power to block foreign
takeovers - were closely tracking reports of a possible bid for
RIM, a national icon that is now struggling to survive.
Briefing notes for Industry Minister Christian Paradis and
other correspondence obtained under access to information
legislation showed RIM's falling share price and worsening
business profile are clearly on the radar of Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's Conservative government.
But the heavily redacted documents stop short of revealing
any particular government bias with regard to a potential bid.
Instead, the minister was urged to tell RIM CEO Thorsten
Heins: "I examine proposed investments on a case-by-case basis
and make my decisions based on the facts and merits of each
proposed investment...". Canadian law requires foreign takeovers
to bring a "net benefit" to the country.
Even though Paradis was ready for it, Heins never raised the
subject of a possible takeover during the call, a source
familiar with the discussion said. The notes advised the
minister to address the issue only if Heins raised it.
Their conversation in late March - a few weeks after Heins
took the helm at RIM - is the only one the pair have had to
date, according to a source familiar with the discussion.
Soon after they spoke, RIM reported a quarterly net loss and
its first slump in BlackBerry smartphone shipments for a holiday
quarter since 2006.
The briefing notes still praised RIM as a "Canadian success"
and said Ottawa wanted the BlackBerry maker to remain a world
leader.
RIM's decline has gathered pace since March as its aging
line-up of BlackBerry phones loses more ground to snazzier
devices such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and others that run
on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.
As the company has shed thousands of jobs and fears around
RIM's demise have escalated, the market has been flooded with a
barrage of speculation about a foreign takeover, or a break-up
and sale of RIM's valuable network and patent assets.
OPTIONS UNDER REVIEW
RIM, whose shares have fallen nearly 90 percent in the last
year and a half, has said it is reviewing its options, including
potential partnerships, joint ventures or even a possible sale.
The company declined to comment on the conversation between
Heins and Paradis.
The Industry Ministry has the final say on every major
takeover of Canadian assets by a foreign company. It has twice
blocked deals, including BHP Billiton Plc's $39 billion (BHP.AX)
bid for fertilizer maker Potash Corp (POT.TO).
The foreign investment law requires the minister to look at
the effects of a proposed deal on economic activity in Canada.
RIM's impact on the Canadian economy is concentrated in its
home base of Waterloo, Ontario where it is the largest employer,
officials noted in their memos. But they also said very few
Canadian technology companies were RIM suppliers.
When asked for further comment, Paradis said in an email:
"Research in Motion has made an important contribution to
information and communications technology in Canada, a sector
that is so important to the Canadian economy. We hope they
continue to do so well into the future."
On Thursday afternoon, RIM's Nasdaq-listed shares were
little changed at $7.53, less than a dollar above their year low
of $6.56.
