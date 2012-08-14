Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on El Camino Community College District, Calif.'s general obligation (GO) bonds. At the same time Standard & Poor's assigned it's 'AA' long-term rating and negative outlook to the district's 2012C GO bonds and 2012 GO refunding bonds. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AA' long-term rating on the district's existing GO bonds. "The negative outlook reflects our view of the district's recent drawdowns reflecting acceleration in the rate of revenue loss compared with expenditure reductions in the general fund," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kate Parmer. "In addition, if annual revenue losses continue to exceed expenditure reductions at the current rate, we believe the district may have an increasingly difficult time restoring structural balance over the near term, resulting in further reliance on reserves. While current projected reserves for fiscal year 2013 are strong based on our GO criteria ratios, we view reserves levels as providing narrowing financial flexibility as the size of annual deficits grows," added Ms. Parmer. The district is located in southern Los Angeles County and includes the cities of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Lawndale, Hawthorne, and Inglewood and the unincorporated area of Lennox. Residents have access to employment opportunities throughout the deep and diverse Los Angeles County economy, and income indicators for the county are good in our view, RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.