By Raul Gallegos

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bondholders should back Brazil’s bail-in of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul CZRS4.SA. Some are crying foul over plans to impose a 50 pct haircut on the bank’s foreign creditors. A few are even threatening legal action. This may just be grandstanding – but some investors are getting preferential treatment. With no buyers for the disgraced mid-size lender, though, the other option is liquidation. No one wants that.

The bail-in marks a new strategy for regulators and the privately held FGC, Brazil’s equivalent of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. In recent years it bailed out two banks while letting another fail. The FGC is now trying a new route hoping a cleaned-up Banco Cruzeiro will find a buyer.

Bailing in creditors is the first step. On average, the FGC is offering 50.7 cents on the dollar to holders of almost $1.7 billion of unsecured debt included in the bail-in. That’s a pretty good deal, assuming holders of the remaining $1.1 billion of debt, most of which is backed by the FGC, are forced to take a similar haircut. It would cover almost all of the $1.5 billion hole regulators have discovered in Banco Cruzeiro’s books.

But the offer gives preferential treatment to a couple of classes of bondholders. Those owning paper due to be repaid this year are being offered 61 cents on the dollar, five cents more than other unsecured senior creditors. Moreover, subordinated debt holders are receiving 31 cents on the dollar, even though they would usually get zilch in such circumstances.

The FGC has to sweeten the pot for these creditors, though – to push the bail-in through, it needs the approval of 90 percent of all bondholders. Threats from some irate investors to torpedo the plan may be understandable but are counterproductive. If the bail-in fails, the bank won’t sell, at least not for a half-decent price.

Meanwhile, liquidation could take two years and may only secure recoveries of between 40 percent and 50 percent, according to GMP Securities. Even that may be optimistic if Brazil’s economy worsens and more banks fail. There’s nothing wrong with haggling with the FGC over its terms. But rejecting them outright will only cause more pain.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Brazil’s local deposit insurance fund, the FGC, unveiled on Aug. 15 plans to for a bail-in of troubled mid-size lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, which the country’s central bank seized in June after discovering “serious” financial violations.

- The FGC is offering to pay the bank’s debt holders on average 50.7 percent of their investment. Holders of shorter-dated paper and subordinated debt get the best deals. Investors who own paper coming due this year have been offered 61 cents on the dollar, while those holding other senior debt maturing in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 have only been offered 56 cents. Owners of subordinated notes maturing in 2020 have been offered 31 cents on the dollar.

- At the same time, FGC officials now in control of the bank published the results of a much-anticipated audit which showed the bank had overestimated its assets by 2.25 billion reais

($1.1 billion) and underestimated its liabilities by $865 million reais ($428 million).

- Bondholders have until Sept. 12 to submit tenders for the bail-in to the FGC, which also has a mandate to find a buyer for the lender by the end of the year. As structured, the bond tender requires the consent of at least 90 percent of investors to succeed. If that target is not hit – or if the FGC can’t find a willing buyer – Cruzeiro will be liquidated. HSBC (HSBA.L) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) are acting as dealer managers on the tender offer.

- The Cruzeiro takeover was the fourth seizure of a mid-sized Brazilian financial institution in the past year two years. Mid-sized lenders in Brazil are struggling with deteriorating funding conditions and suffering the repercussions of a relaxation of credit risk and accounting controls.

