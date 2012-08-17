(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions
expressed are their own.)
By Agnes T. Crane and Daniel Indiviglio
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The
U.S. Treasury has put Congress on the spot over the future of
housing finance. On Friday Team Geithner unveiled some bold
moves to speed up winding down Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie
Mac FMCC.OB. Now it’s up to the nation’s lawmakers to figure
out what will replace the troublesome twins.
Treasury is ending the onerous 10 percent annual dividend
the two mortgage agencies have to pay on the $188 billion they
borrowed from taxpayers. That payout had created a bizarre
feedback loop which forced them, until recently, to borrow even
more money from the Treasury to pay their annual tithe.
Instead, the companies will hand over all their profit to
Uncle Sam. At present, that means extra cash for the nation’s
coffers: both earned more than what they owed for the dividend
in the second quarter but kept the extra. The new agreement also
removes the temptation for the two lenders to use any unreturned
profit to grow their business or overpay their staff.
Treasury has also ordered the agencies to shrink their $1.3
trillion investment portfolios by 15 percent annually, up from
10 percent. That means they should hit the $250 billion target
by 2018, four years early. Freddie already slimmed its portfolio
at the new rate over the past year.
This still leaves the dilemma of how to reform the
dysfunctional U.S. housing finance system. The Obama
administration put forth some suggestions over a year ago, but
lawmakers have done little since. Even the most crucial of
questions remains unanswered: should the government guarantee
home loans at all?
It must be tempting to do nothing: Fannie's and Freddie’s
earnings go straight into the general fund for a cash-strapped
Congress to spend. But just letting the agencies shrink is not
an answer. They account for more than 60 percent of all home
loans made in the past few years. Banks do not have the
balance-sheet capacity to fill the gap and investors prefer
buying federally guaranteed mortgages.
Saying goodbye to potential revenue is never easy. It is
especially difficult in the middle of a budget war. But keeping
the Franken-Frannie monster alive is no solution.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- The U.S. Treasury and Federal Housing Finance Agency
announced on Aug. 17 plans to accelerate winding down Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
- The two government-controlled housing finance agencies
will give all their quarterly profit directly to the U.S.
Treasury starting in 2013. This replaces the earlier terms of
the $188 billion bailout, which required Fannie and Freddie to
pay a 10 percent annual dividend.
- Fannie and Freddie will also have to shrink their
investment portfolios by 15 percent a year, up from 10 percent,
until they drop to $250 billion each by 2018, four years earlier
than previously required.
- Treasury statement: link.reuters.com/bef22t
RELATED COLUMNS
Marriage of convenience [ID:nL2E8JA4GX]
- For previous columns, Reuters customers can click on
[CRANE/] a nd [INDI/]
(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)
((agnes.crane@thomsonreuters.com)(daniel.indiviglio@thomsonreut
rs.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS USA/HOUSING
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.