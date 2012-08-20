* Wireless carrier contesting $629 mln back tax bill

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Shares of TIM Participaçoes (TIMP3.SA) fell more than 4 percent on Monday on expectations Brazil's No. 2 wireless phone company will be forced to pay a large bill for back taxes.

The company is challenging a bill for back taxes of 1.27 billion reais ($629 million), but faced a setback from a legal decision in April that is now under appeal, parent company Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Friday.

The tax bill followed a federal tax audit of filings between 2006 to 2009 by subsidiary TIM Nordeste, which was eventually incorporated into the company known as TIM Brasil.

Telecom Italia said in a filing its lawyers do not expect the company to suffer negative consequences in the case.

At 1:02 p.m. local time (1602 GMT), shares were down 4.2 percent to 8.32 reais, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP edged up 0.1 percent.

($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Asher Levine and Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

