Aug 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the sovereign
ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) would likely not be directly
affected should Spain's government request a bailout through official financing
by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF, AA+/Negative/A-1+), the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), or the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Spain has already requested, and been granted, support of up to EUR100 billion
for the Spanish banking system (see "Bulletin: Ratings On Spain Unaffected By
The Announced Bank Bailout," published June 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
We note that so far Spain's government has not decided to request a full
bailout, despite growing expectations that it could do so in September, when
the conditions likely to be attached to a support program may have become
clearer. Should Spain decide to request a full bailout, this would, in our
view, constitute an official acknowledgement that the government is facing
ongoing risks to financing itself in the capital markets at sustainable rates.
However, we think that the potentially advantageous terms Spain could receive
under a full bailout could enhance the chances of success of Spain's already
ambitious and politically challenging fiscal and economic reform agenda.
Nevertheless, we expect that resistance to this agenda will continue to grow
at the regional and national level as disposable incomes continue to decline
in the near term and as Spain's labor market conditions remain very weak.
Our current negative outlook on Spain reflects what we view as its prevalent
downside risks (for further details see "Spain Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2'
On Strong Commitment To Economic And Fiscal Adjustments; Outlook Remains
Negative," published Aug. 1, 2012). Key factors we are monitoring include:
progress in rebalancing the economy, boosting competitiveness and generating
employment, enforcing budgetary targets for the autonomous communities,
stabilizing the rapidly rising public debt, and improving the resilience of
Spain's financial sector.
At the same time, and just as importantly, we are continuing to assess the
effectiveness of the multilateral European financial support infrastructure.
Specifically, we believe that implementing key elements of the June 2012
decision to broaden the policy flexibility available to the ESM (including
purchasing bonds, lending directly to financial institutions, and waiving
preferred-creditor status) could contribute to stabilizing cross-border flows
(see "The Tide May Be Turning For Eurozone Sovereigns Following The June 29
Summit," published July 3, 2012). The European Central Bank (ECB,
AAA/Stable/A-1+) also announced in early August 2012 that it is investigating
the possibility of reviving its Securities Market Program that would allow the
ECB to purchase sovereign bonds in the secondary market. We believe that the
ECB is also reviewing its de facto preferred-creditor status, which had raised
market concerns following Greece's recent sovereign debt restructuring. We
also are of the view that the longer term commitment by the European Council
to establish a banking union regulated by a single European entity could shore
up confidence in Spain's financial sector, which has recently experienced
withdrawals of primarily corporate deposits.
Implementation of these proposals, in our view, could support the ratings on
Spain, as it would provide the Spanish authorities with time to put additional
economic and fiscal reforms in place that would be conducive to restoring
investor confidence. Nevertheless, uncertainties remain regarding
implementation of stabilization measures at the regional, national, and
European levels. One example of such uncertainty is the pending decision,
scheduled for release on Sept. 12, of the German Constitutional Court about
the constitutionality of the ESM framework. Another uncertainty lies in the
potential delays in establishing the preconditions allowing the ESM to use the
types of intervention that policymakers approved in principle at the June
summit. We also believe that political consensus among European policymakers
remains brittle, which could continue to hamper smooth implementation of a
cohesive and robust support program. We have also observed the rising
political tensions between the central government and several of Spain's
regional governments regarding the timing and nature of compliance with
regional budgetary targets. On the national level, the increase in
unemployment affecting about one-quarter of Spain's workforce (beyond what has
been experienced in other so-called "peripheral countries" receiving official
support) suggests that the labor reforms instituted so far, while substantial,
have not been sufficient to fully address the structural problems of the
Spanish labor market. Unemployment, more concentrated in some regions than
others, could in our view undermine the government's mandate to pursue longer
term reforms.
Finally, we are of the view that an exit from the European Economic and
Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) of a member such as Greece could raise
significant investor doubts about the future eurozone membership of Spain and
that of other peripheral sovereigns. In our view, a eurozone exit by any
member sovereign would implicitly reintroduce currency risk in cross-border
financial transactions. Without a robust policy response from eurozone
political and monetary authorities, a Greek (or other) exit could well hasten
further capital outflows from Spain and from other "peripheral sovereigns". An
exit might also carry the risk of permanently jeopardizing the ability of the
Spanish public and private sectors to access financing at sustainable rates.
Other things being equal, an exit by any eurozone sovereign could therefore
negatively affect the creditworthiness of both sectors (for further details
see "Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The
Eurozone," published June 4, 2012).