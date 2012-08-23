Overview
-- We believe that the Muslim Brotherhood--Egypt's dominant political
group--and the senior ranks of the Egyptian military are moving toward a
working arrangement.
-- In our view, this could lead to the authorities addressing some of
Egypt's pressing structural challenges and stemming the deterioration in
government and external finances.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term sovereign
credit ratings on Egypt. At the same time, we are removing the long-term
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on
June 25, 2012.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings
if political or social tensions were to escalate again. In our view,
uncertainties remain over the authorities' political goals and the status of
key state institutions. We also think domestic unrest could resurface when the
new constitution is drafted, or when new parliamentary elections are held.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Egypt at
'B/B'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with negative implications on June 25, 2012. The outlook is
negative.
The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'B' in line with the
sovereign ratings. The recovery rating on the unsecured foreign-currency debt
remains unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of 50%-70% recovery in
the event of a default.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation reflects our opinion that a working relationship
between the military and the dominant political group, the Muslim Brotherhood,
is gradually being reached. In our view, this could pave the way for an
improvement in medium-term policymaking. We therefore project that Egypt's
weak public sector finances and external position could stabilize.
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three likelihood
of a downgrade should political or social tensions escalate once more. If this
happened, the current short-term approach to policymaking would likely
continue, and foreign exchange reserves would likely decline further absent
foreign donor inflows.
We placed our long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on
Egypt on CreditWatch with negative implications on June 25, 2012. In our view,
political tensions had been escalating between the ruling Supreme Council of
the Armed Forces (SCAF) and the Islamist political groups following the
dissolution of parliament on June 14, 2012. At that time, we believed that
these tensions might exacerbate and prolong the authorities' ineffectiveness
in addressing economic, fiscal, and external challenges. In our view, this
would have further weakened key economic and external indicators while also
undermining donors' and multilateral lending institutions' willingness to
extend support.
However, events have since unfolded to give recently elected president Mohamed
Morsi what we understand to be full executive and legislative powers:
-- On June 17, the SCAF had issued a decree extending its control to
encompass legislative, as well as military, affairs until such time as
parliamentary elections were re-held.
-- On June 24, Egypt's election commission declared that the Muslim
Brotherhood's candidate Mohamed Morsi had won the presidential run-off. The
Muslim Brotherhood had already won more votes than any other political group
(38%) at parliamentary elections held November 2011 to January 2012.
-- On Aug. 12, President Morsi reversed the SCAF's June 17 decree, and
regained the presidential powers that enabled him to make changes to senior
military personnel.
President Morsi has used these powers to retire the head of the SCAF, Field
Marshal Tantawi, and his chief of staff. We understand that the president now
has full executive and legislative powers until parliament is reconvened. We
understand that, constitutionally, the military can now only exercise
executive power when national security is threatened.
We believe, however, that President Morsi would not have been able to make
such a move without the acquiescence of senior officers in the military, who
were content to see power shift from individuals associated with the Mubarak
era to a new guard. In our view, the military gave consent to the changing of
the guard as a compromise to reduce tensions between it and the new political
powers. At the same time, we understand that the privileges and business
interests of the military remain protected.
We now expect a relatively stable few months ahead. In our opinion, this could
give the authorities room to achieve political and policy consensus sufficient
to facilitate the external and domestic financing necessary to fund the
government deficit and support the Egyptian pound. The government projects net
borrowing at EGGBP135 billion (7.6% of GDP) in the state's 2012/2013 budget. We
estimate that it could be as much as EGGBP163 billion (9.1%). Media reports
quote the finance minister Momtaz al-Saieed as saying that the government is
prepared to cover EGGBP75 billion of this year's budget deficit, and will use
IMF funds to cover the remaining portion.
However, the balance of power remains delicate. With full legislative powers
now in the president's hands, we see potential for the other main political
actors--namely the military and the non-Islamist groups--to become frustrated
with the transition process and for domestic conflict to resume, undermining
investor and donor confidence.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if
political or social tensions were to escalate again. Moreover, the willingness
of international donors/lenders and multilateral lending institutions to
extend much-needed support could weaken if the Egyptian authorities are unable
to effectively address ongoing economic, fiscal, and external challenges.
Conversely, if Egypt's political transition strengthens the social contract
and if external pressures ease--an indication of which would be an increase in
net international reserves--we could revise the rating outlook to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Egypt (Arab republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Watch Neg/B
Senior Unsecured B B/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
Egypt (Arab republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency B
Short-Term Debt B
Recovery Rating 3
