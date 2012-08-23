(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Citigroup (C.N) and UBS UBS.VX are well suited to roast Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) over its role in Facebook’s FB.N botched stock market debut. The two banks are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission to reject the U.S. exchange’s meager offer of $62 million to cover losses incurred by brokers on behalf of their clients. UBS lost a bundle so it may look a bit conflicted. But both companies know all about screw-ups and how to pacify critics.

Of course, plenty of people are still angry at how these and other banks helped land the global economy in a five-year mess. But big banks do have more experience at taking their licks than Nasdaq. They regularly find themselves the object of lawsuits or regulatory action resulting in fines due to less than savory business antics. Over the past decade, the top six U.S. banks, for instance, have racked up some $47 billion in payments, regardless of whether they have admitted guilt or not, as Robert Wilmers, chief executive of regional M&T Bank pointed out in his letter to shareholders this year.

That’s nothing to brag about, but it does give banks a sense of what is required as penance for their mistakes. And that often means handing over more than about 12 cents on the dollar. That’s about what Nasdaq is offering if the losses different firms have made public, totaling roughly $500 million, represent the total fairly.

UBS lost at least $350 million and accounts for the vast majority of those. The Swiss bank understandably brands Nasdaq’s offer “woefully inadequate.” Citi, which lost just $20 million, makes an even stronger case: the bourse should not be allowed to avoid paying fair compensation by hiding the “grossly negligent” role played by its for-profit business under its other hat as a market regulator.

That’s an important point for the SEC to consider. With broker Citadel seemingly more sanguine about the offer and Nasdaq’s noisiest early accuser Knight Capital (KCG.N) nursing even bigger losses from its own electronic trading mess, Citi and UBS are more than up to the task of hauling Nasdaq over the coals.

