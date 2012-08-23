Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to the city of Chicago, Illinois (the city): --Approximately $300 million second lien wastewater transmission revenue project bonds, series 2012 rated 'AA'. The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation the week of Sept. 3. Proceeds will be used for capital improvements to the city's wastewater system (the system); pay capitalized interest; and pay costs of issuance. At this time Fitch also affirms the following ratings on the system's outstanding debt (pre-refunding): --$959.4 million in outstanding second lien bonds rated 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. SECURITY Senior lien bonds are secured by net revenues of the system after the payment of operations and maintenance expenses. Second lien bonds are secured by net revenues of the system on a basis subordinate to the senior lien bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS RATE PACKAGE DRIVES POSITIVE OUTLOOK: The scope of the 2012 - 2015 rate package, with cumulative increases of 90% from 2011 levels, is a significant credit positive. The rate package, along with approved inflationary escalators for 2016 and beyond, demonstrate a significant commitment by the mayor and city council to the fiscal health and operating performance of the system. Improved financials that are similar to projected results would be viewed as a material enhancement to the system's financial profile. FINANCIAL PROFILE TO STRENGTHEN: Debt service coverage (DSC) and liquidity metrics, which have been average to below-average in recent years, will likely rise quickly to very strong levels with implementation of the approved rate hikes. MATERIAL EQUITY FUNDING FOR CAPITAL: The adopted rate package should provide significant surplus revenues for planned capital improvements. Equity (pay-go) resource will alleviate system debt pressure and will also allow acceleration of utility renewal and replacement (R&R). RATES REMAIN AFFORDABLE: Even with the magnitude of the approved rate package, user charges should remain competitive relative to other large utilities and below Fitch's affordability threshold. LIMITED OPERATING RISK: The system's limited role in collecting and conveying wastewater flows to the regional treatment provider minimizes operating risk to a large degree. SIZEABLE SERVICE AREA: The system serves a broad and diverse service territory with sound economic underpinnings. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION IMPROVED FINANCIAL RESULTS: A demonstrated improvement in financial performance commensurate with forecasted expectations would likely lead to a rating upgrade. CREDIT PROFILE APPROVED RATE PACKAGE A POSITIVE CREDIT DEVELOPMENT Financial margins are adequate, having improved in recent years as a result of a multi-year rate package for 2008 - 2010. For 2011 the system generated total DSC of over 1.2 times (x). In an effort to enhance operating performance and provide additional financial capacity to address aging infrastructure, the new administration passed another multi-year rate package for 2012-2015, with cumulative rate hikes of 90% from 2011 levels. The first rate hike of approximately 30% became effective Jan. 1, 2012 and subsequent 19% - 20% annual increases will take effect each Jan. 1 through 2015. In addition, annual inflationary adjustments beginning in 2016 have been approved that require no additional action by the city council before being implemented. Despite the magnitude of the rate package, user charges are expected to remain moderately below Fitch's affordability benchmark and competitive with other peer utilities. SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN FINANCIALS EXPECTED As a result of the adopted rates, the city is forecasting total DSC to rise to 1.5x in 2012 and exceed 2.0x by 2015 excluding transfers to the rate stabilization fund. In addition to the improved DSC, reserve balances should escalate significantly even with planned pay-go capital funding. For 2011, days cash was an adequate 150 days, but based on the city's forecast will more than double by 2015. Forecast assumptions used by the city appear reasonable, but Fitch notes that customer conservation efforts may increase beyond city estimates which would reduce operating revenues and overall financial results. Nevertheless, based on recent conservation efforts following implementation of the 2008 - 2010 rate package, Fitch believes financial results will still show material improvement through the forecast period. Actual results that are near or exceed forecasted expectations would likely lead to a rating upgrade. LARGE CAPITAL NEEDS BUT RISING PAY-GO The system's 2012 - 2016 capital improvement program (CIP) is sizeable at $1.1 billion and has risen over 35% from just a couple of years ago as the city has accelerated system R&R plans. Despite the increase in capital spending, only a moderate rise in the system's debt profile is expected. Indeed, the scope of the adopted rate package is anticipated to yield surplus revenues sufficient to offset a significant portion of rising capital expenditures, providing over 30% of total capital resources through the CIP period. The relatively balanced mix in capital funding is a marked departure from recent CIPs which relied virtually entirely on borrowable resources. BROAD SERVICE AREA AND LIMITED OPERATING RISK The system provides collection and conveyance of sewer and stormwater flows to a population of 2.7 million city residents. All wastewater treatment is provided by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (Metropolitan, general obligation bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) thereby limited operating risk of the system. The city was hard hit by the recession and continues to experience soft economic conditions, although some improvement has occurred in recent months.