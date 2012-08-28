Overview
-- We expect significant investments in mining, oil and gas,
infrastructure, and electricity to continue to support Peru's GDP growth
prospects and exports.
-- We are revising our outlook on the ratings on Peru to positive from
stable.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency ratings and our
'BBB+/A-2' local currency ratings on Peru.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the Republic of Peru to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency and 'BBB+/A-2' local currency sovereign credit
ratings on Peru.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that strong investment will
continue to sustain GDP growth in the coming years, gradually strengthening
the macroeconomic pillars supporting the rating on Peru. Deteriorating global
economic conditions may lower Peru's growth rate toward 5.5% in the next three
years from an average of higher than 7% in the last five years. Nevertheless,
we expect that continued investment will boost export volumes, which would
partly mitigate the country's exposure to commodity prices.
Despite the suspension of the country's largest mining project--the Conga
mining project in the Cajamarca region--numerous other large projects continue
to move forward. In fact, if the majority of the announced investment projects
in the copper mining sector are completed, copper export volumes would triple
by 2016. Copper represents nearly a quarter of Peru's exports currently.
Although half of the expected investment over the next three years is in the
mining sector, we expect other large projects in the areas of infrastructure,
oil and gas, and electricity, as well. These investments are likely to
underpin economic diversification and employment growth.
The ratings on Peru reflect our expectation that broad fiscal and monetary
policy continuity under Ollanta Humala's government will support economic
policy flexibility and growth. The Humala administration has emphasized its
goal to promote social inclusion and has laid out plans to increase social and
infrastructure spending, as well as to boost public-sector wages. However, the
government has also signaled its intent to implement these priorities
gradually and with a prudent fiscal approach by tying the expenditures to
increased revenues, partly from the mining sector. Therefore, net general
government debt to GDP will likely continue to gradually decline over the next
three years to a projected 3% at year-end 2015 from an expected 8% at year-end
2012.
The still-evolving political institutions and significant economic, social,
and ethnic fragmentation continue to limit the ratings. The country's monetary
vulnerability also constrains the ratings. Peru has significant (albeit
declining) financial dollarization, with 48% of bank claims on residents in
U.S. dollars as of June 2012.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects the prospect of an upgrade of the
sovereign during the next two years if the majority of the large announced
investments are completed, underpinning growth prospects and higher export
volumes, which would mitigate a possible fall in metals prices.
Conversely, we would consider revising our rating outlook to stable if
political risks arising from the large informal economy, widespread poverty,
and significant income disparities significantly dampen the investment climate
or result in the adoption of populist economic policies that would erode the
gains in macroeconomic stability of the last decade.
Related Criteria And Research
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Peru (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Local Currency BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Peru (Republic of)
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A-2
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency A-
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Senior Unsecured BBB