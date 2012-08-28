Overview -- We expect significant investments in mining, oil and gas, infrastructure, and electricity to continue to support Peru's GDP growth prospects and exports. -- We are revising our outlook on the ratings on Peru to positive from stable. -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency ratings and our 'BBB+/A-2' local currency ratings on Peru. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Republic of Peru to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency and 'BBB+/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Peru. Rationale The positive outlook reflects our expectation that strong investment will continue to sustain GDP growth in the coming years, gradually strengthening the macroeconomic pillars supporting the rating on Peru. Deteriorating global economic conditions may lower Peru's growth rate toward 5.5% in the next three years from an average of higher than 7% in the last five years. Nevertheless, we expect that continued investment will boost export volumes, which would partly mitigate the country's exposure to commodity prices. Despite the suspension of the country's largest mining project--the Conga mining project in the Cajamarca region--numerous other large projects continue to move forward. In fact, if the majority of the announced investment projects in the copper mining sector are completed, copper export volumes would triple by 2016. Copper represents nearly a quarter of Peru's exports currently. Although half of the expected investment over the next three years is in the mining sector, we expect other large projects in the areas of infrastructure, oil and gas, and electricity, as well. These investments are likely to underpin economic diversification and employment growth. The ratings on Peru reflect our expectation that broad fiscal and monetary policy continuity under Ollanta Humala's government will support economic policy flexibility and growth. The Humala administration has emphasized its goal to promote social inclusion and has laid out plans to increase social and infrastructure spending, as well as to boost public-sector wages. However, the government has also signaled its intent to implement these priorities gradually and with a prudent fiscal approach by tying the expenditures to increased revenues, partly from the mining sector. Therefore, net general government debt to GDP will likely continue to gradually decline over the next three years to a projected 3% at year-end 2015 from an expected 8% at year-end 2012. The still-evolving political institutions and significant economic, social, and ethnic fragmentation continue to limit the ratings. The country's monetary vulnerability also constrains the ratings. Peru has significant (albeit declining) financial dollarization, with 48% of bank claims on residents in U.S. dollars as of June 2012. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects the prospect of an upgrade of the sovereign during the next two years if the majority of the large announced investments are completed, underpinning growth prospects and higher export volumes, which would mitigate a possible fall in metals prices. Conversely, we would consider revising our rating outlook to stable if political risks arising from the large informal economy, widespread poverty, and significant income disparities significantly dampen the investment climate or result in the adoption of populist economic policies that would erode the gains in macroeconomic stability of the last decade. Related Criteria And Research Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Peru (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 Local Currency BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Peru (Republic of) Certificate Of Deposit Local Currency A-2 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency A- Senior Unsecured BBB+ Senior Unsecured BBB