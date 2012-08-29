Aug 29 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 11 Iowa school districts' school infrastructure sales, services, and use tax revenue bonds. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

The report is titled, "Various Ratings Affirmed On 11 Iowa School Districts."

"The affirmations reflect our view of a first-lien pledge of sales tax receipts, which are transitioning to a statutory statewide average distribution of sales taxes based on district enrollment levels and at least adequate legal provisions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Blake Yocom.

The issuers are: Alburnett Community School District, Algona Community School District, Davis County Community School District, East Buchanan Community School District, GMG Community School District, Harlan Community School District, Hubbard-Radcliffe Community School District, Martensdale-St. Mary's Community School District, Mount Ayr Community School District, Postville Community School District, and Tri-Center Community School District.