By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 30 Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)
new Kindle Fire will have mapping services via a tie-up with
Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE, according to two people familiar with the
situation, filling a gap in the tablet's capabilities while
snubbing Google Inc's popular service.
The world's largest Internet retailer, which says its
nine-month old Kindle Fire now accounts for one in five U.S.
tablet sales, has teamed up with Nokia on mapping, the two
people told Reuters.
Amazon will release at least one new version of the Kindle
Fire next Thursday.
Amazon will also add location capabilities to the new Kindle
Fire, which requires either a GPS chip or a process known as
WiFi triangulation, the people said on condition of anonymity
because they were not authorized to speak ahead of Thursday's
launch event.
Mapping services, which are popular features on tablets,
typically include street maps, information about local
businesses and sometimes traffic status. They can also support
navigation instructions and third-party applications that depend
on location information, such as travel services.
Location capabilities mark the location of tablet and smart
phone users.
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Nexus 7 tablet, which competes
directly with the Kindle Fire, comes with GPS receiver chips to
support location and mapping functions.
The first Kindle Fire launched last year and at $199 costs
half the price of the entry-level Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPad,
helping it rapidly gain consumer acceptance. On Thursday, Amazon
said its Kindle Fires had completely sold out. [ID:nL2E8JU6CF]
Analysts say the 7-inch device helps drive sales of digital
media such as ebooks and music, which in turn propels core
retail growth for the company.
Amazon may unveil larger versions of the Fire on Thursday in
Los Angeles, analysts and media say, which will compete more
directly with the iPad.
Although the Kindle now runs on an early version of Google's
Android, which Amazon developed into its own operating system,
it does not integrate Google Maps into the device. That means
users had to access Google Maps via a Web browser, or download
map apps from third-party developers.
A Nokia spokesman declined to comment and an Amazon
spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.
GOING NATIVE
Shares of the Internet retailer closed down 0.4 percent at
$246.22 on Thursday, after hitting a record high of $250 earlier
following the announcement that it had run out of Kindle Fires.
Cooperating with Nokia may help Amazon develop integrated,
or "native," mapping functionality for the Kindle Fire without
relying on Google Maps. Nokia is one of the world's largest
mapping companies, through its 2007 acquisition of Navteq.
Apple took a similar step earlier this year, when it dropped
Google Maps in favor of its own mapping features for its next
mobile operating system, known as iOS 6. As part of the switch,
Apple signed a global licensing deal with TomTom NV (TOM2.AS),
another leading mapping company, for its map content and related
information.
In July, Amazon agreed to buy mapping startup UpNext, which
specializes in detailed 3D maps of cities and some sporting
stadiums.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Edwin Chan and Bernard
Orr)
