By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New legal rules have helped Citigroup (C.N) get off easy in this week’s $590 million settlement with shareholders. The U.S. bank’s payout over allegations that it wasn’t honest about toxic mortgage assets seems big, but it’s actually modest compared with sums extracted in past financial scandals. One reason is that courts have in recent years made it tougher for investors to sue.

Shareholders who filed lawsuits against Enron, WorldCom and other scandal-plagued companies a decade ago landed multi-billion dollar settlements, a big chunk of them from banks that crafted dubious deals. JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alone ponied up $6.1 billion to Enron investors.

The depth of those frauds had a lot to do with the size of the settlements. But the relatively permissive rules that allowed shareholders to band together and expose their targets to the risk of even bigger court judgments also had an impact. Despite sweeping limits enacted in 1995, securities-fraud class actions boomed.

That began to change in 2005, when the U.S. Supreme Court said shareholders had to show at the outset that disclosure of a company’s alleged lies – and not, say, a general economic downturn – caused their stock to lose value. The next year, a federal appeals court in New York made it harder for investors to demonstrate they had enough in common to sue together. And in 2007, the high court stiffened the standard for proving a company intended to cheat shareholders.

These and similar decisions have put disgruntled investors to the test. Even if they can save their initial complaints from dismissal, they face longer odds of prevailing at trial. That means companies can play hardball and settle lawsuits for less.

Citigroup might have cut the same deal with shareholders under the old rules. The bank denied any wrongdoing, stressing that it settled only because it wanted to avoid the expense of more litigation. That’s what companies usually say, of course, but the higher obstacles for plaintiffs make such statements tougher to challenge now.

On the plus side, requiring clearer connections between investors’ losses and a firm’s intentional misconduct should serve the interests of justice. Some financial rogues may skirt punishment, but the chances are better that only true victims will get paid.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Citigroup said on Aug. 29 that it will pay $590 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by shareholders accusing it of hiding billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets. The suit claimed investors suffered huge losses after the bank failed to write down the value of collateralized debt obligations backed by subprime mortgages. Citigroup has denied any wrongdoing.

- Reuters : Citigroup settles shareholder CDO lawsuit for $590 million [ID:nL2E8JT8CA]

(Editing by Richard Beales and Emily Plucinak)

