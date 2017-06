IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ---------------- CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 271,460 // SECOND LIEN WASTEWATER 09/03 TRANSMISSION REVENUE PROJECT BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/06 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 181,265 A3/A/A BONDS, SERIES 2012A 09/03 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/06 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 175,000 Aa1/AA/AA+ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING 09/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 09/06 CITY OF CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 161,240 Aa3/A+/AA- INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 09/03 REFUNDING BONDS (SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY) 2006 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF TAMPA, FLORIDA WEEK OF 126,000 A1/A+/ H. LEE MOFFITT CANCER CENTER 09/03 PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/06 ANAHEIM PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 84,000 /AA+/AA- REVENUE REFUNDING ELECTRIC 09/03 DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2021-2031 Day of Sale: 09/06 CITY OF CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 75,000 Aa3/A+/AA- INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 09/03 REFUNDING BONDS (SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC COMPANY) 2004 SERIES F AMT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 43,370 Aa2/AA/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 09/03 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2034 Day of Sale: 06/05 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 35,720 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING 09/03 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 160 AMT SERIES 161 NON AMT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/5 Day of Sale: 09/06 ACALANES UNION HSD WEEK OF 30,000 NR/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 09/03 TAXABLE, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025 Day of Sale: 09/05 CITY OF BUFFALO, NEW YORK WEEK OF 29,800 A1/A/A+ SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS 2012E 09/03 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 08/06 MARICOPA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,710 Aa3/AA-/ NO. 41 09/03 GILBERT, ARIZONA UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago Day of Sale: 09/05 RIVER ROUGE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 25,130 // MICHIGAN 09/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: Q-SBLF-AA2/NO UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 09/06 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 22,875 A1// OBLIGATION 2012C SCHOOL INTERCEPT 09/03 PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2042 Day of Sale: 09/04 INDIANA BOND BANK WEEK OF 22,195 /AA/ SPECIAL PROGRAM REFUNDING BONDS 09/03 SERIES 2012C MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 09/05 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES WEEK OF 21,240 // 2012B THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF 09/03 THE BOROUGH OF MADISON IN THE COUNTY OF MORRIS, NEW JERSEY MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 09/05 WISCONSIN RURAL WATER CONSTRUCTION WEEK OF 18,000 MIG 1// LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE BOND 09/03 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013 Day of Sale: 06/05 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,165 Aa1/AA/ LIMITED TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 09/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2022-2032 Day of Sale: 09/05 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,230 Aa1/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 09/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 09/05 PAW PAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 13,800 /AA-/ VAN BUREN COUNTY, 2012 REFUNDING 09/03 BONDS, TAXABLE QSBLF MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/06 PALMDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,300 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 09/03 NO 90-1 SPECIAL TAX 2012A REVENUE CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/06 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE BOROUGH WEEK OF 8,280 // OF METUCHEN IN THE COUNTY OF 09/03 MIDDLESEX, NEW JERSEY BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2024 Day of Sale: 09/05 KETTERING CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,095 // OHIO REFUNDING BONDS 09/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/06 YORBA LINDA WATER DISTRICT-ORANGE WEEK OF 8,000 /AA+/AA COUNTY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 09/03 CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 09/06 LOS BANOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,000 NR/A/ 2012 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/03 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 09/06 EL DORADO, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 7,190 A1/NR/NR WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS 09/03 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF LIMA, OHIO WEEK OF 6,800 // VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT & 09/03 REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2037 Day of Sale: 09/06 PALMDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,100 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 09/03 NO 90-1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING REVENUE,CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/06 OSAGE BEACH, MISSOURI TAX INCREMENT WEEK OF 4,355 NR/NR/NR REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (PREWITT'S 09/03 POINT PROJECT) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/06 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 3,855 A1// OBLIGATION 2012 REFUNDING SCHOOL 09/03 INTERCEPT PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2015 Day of Sale: 09/04 COUNTY OF SARATOGA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,100 NR/AA+/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 09/03 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 09/05 NORTON, OHIO VARIOUS PURPOSE & WEEK OF 3,040 // REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 09/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/04 KNOX COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 1,625 NR/A+/ DISTRICT NO. 1 REVENUE, MISSOURI 09/03 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 09/06 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 1,035 A1// OBLIGATION 2012B REFUNDING TAXABLE 09/03 SCHOOL INTERCEPT PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2022-2030 Day of Sale: 09/04 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 1,474,975 (in 000's)