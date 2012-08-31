*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Sep. 04] *2.00 Monmouth, IL, GO 11:00 AM *1.02 Sullivan Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA- *1.76 Belle Plaine, MN, GO 12:00 PM AA- *4.65 Belle Plaine, MN, GO 12:00 PM 8.10 Central Islip UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.87 Fort Bend Co MUD #185, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.88 North Hudson Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM *3.50 Laurel, MS, RE 05:30 PM [Sep. 05] A 11.98 Ceres USD, CA, RE 12:30 PM Aa1 AAA 36.50 Granite SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM A+ *8.25 Cuero, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA- *3.16 Hermantown, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.25 Melbourne SD #20, AR, GO 11:00 AM 19.00 Islip UFSD, NY 10:30 AM Aa2 AA 56.75 Ohio Dept Admin Svcs, OH, RE 10:30 AM *6.25 Broome, Delaware Cos BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 1.10 Churchville-Chili Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 *8.50 Hanover (Town), MA 11:00 AM *5.10 Medway (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *4.85 Montauk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.03 Pilesgrove Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 5.00 Plainedge UFSD, NY 11:00 AM AA+ *2.00 Shenandoah Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM MIG1 20.00 South Huntington UFSD, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 5.30 South Huntington UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *3.23 Erlanger-Elsmere ISD Fin, KY, RE 11:30 AM *7.03 Frontier Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM *3.80 Lakeview SD, MI, GO 11:30 AM *10.00 Sag Harbor UFSD, NY 11:30 AM Aa2 11.98 Massapequa UFSD, NY, GO 12:00 PM 45.19 Terre Haute, IN, GO 01:00 PM 7.70 Fort Bend Co Wtr Cntr Imp 2, TX, GO 03:30 PM [Sep. 06] Aa2 19.15 Clackamas County, OR, GO 12:00 PM Aa3 *2.69 Brigham City, UT, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 28.16 Bend, OR, GO 01:00 PM 6.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN 11:00 AM *3.30 Southside SD #3, AR, GO 11:00 AM *4.95 Chardon, OH, GO 11:00 AM 83.48 Duxbury (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *4.50 East Williston UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 17.06 Gloucester, MA 11:00 AM *2.65 Montgomery Co MUD #88, TX, GO 12:00 PM *7.36 Neptune Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.85 Ocean Twp (Ocean Co), NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA AA+100.60 Orange County, FL, RE 11:00 AM 12.00 Perry Co Redev Auth, IN, RE 11:00 AM 26.25 Quincy, MA 11:00 AM 9.00 Quincy, MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 16.90 Valhalla UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 9.70 Berlin (Town), CT 11:30 AM *2.00 Monroe Co Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 07] 4.47 Whitesboro Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 1.18 Whitesboro Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM [Sep. 10] Aa2 2.08 La Grange Vlg, IL, GO 10:15 AM *2.75 Fort Bend Co MUD #139, TX, GO 11:00 AM *2.72 Frazee-Vergas ISD #23, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.30 Kewaskum SD, WI 11:00 AM *3.03 Osseo, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.03 Osseo, WI, GO 11:00 AM NR NR NR 3.60 Hendrick Hudson Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 72.32 Kane Co Forest Pres Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM *5.00 St Louis Co ISD #2142, MN 12:00 PM [Sep. 11] Aa1 37.70 Portland, OR, GO 12:00 PM 22.40 Aurora, IL, GO 10:15 AM 7.02 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM Aa1 AA 225.00 Arkansas, AR, GO 11:00 AM 3.32 Aurora, IL, GO 11:15 AM *3.40 DeKalb County, TN, GO 11:30 AM 3.29 Aurora, IL, RE 11:45 AM 24.40 Lawrence, KS 12:00 PM *5.90 Los Lunas SD #1, NM, GO 01:00 PM *7.50 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 10.00 Waterford SD, MI 11:00 AM 8.04 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM 3.60 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM A+ *2.48 North Iowa Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM [Sep. 12] 10.00 Evergreen SD, CA, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 AA 190.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM 12.30 Oshkosh Area SD, WI 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 48.00 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM *1.12 N Vermillion Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 3.61 Newport News, VA, GO 11:00 AM 19.33 Oakland Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM 14.50 Oakland Co Bldg Auth, MI, GO 11:00 AM 21.80 South Country Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM 21.79 Lancaster Co SD, SC, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 13] *3.93 Harris-Fort Bend Co MUD #3, TX, GO 11:00 AM 15.00 Merrimack County, NH 11:00 AM *4.50 Travis Co MUD #16, TX, GO 12:00 PM AA *10.00 Avon Grove SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM [Sep. 17] *2.16 Hastings, MN, GO 11:00 AM 7.62 River Falls SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 18] 39.66 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 12.24 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 15.21 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 137.41 Augusta, GA, RE 12:00 PM [Sep. 19] *4.00 Moraine Park Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 10:30 AM 12.72 Washington Co Hsg & Redev, MN, GO 10:00 AM 40.87 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM [Sep. 27] *1.30 Elko New Market, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 15] *4.98 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM