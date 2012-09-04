* NY case covered larger universe than previous cases
* Some banks not under New York jurisdiction
* Source aware of federal case: "nothing has really changed"
Sept 4 Benjamin Lawsky's surprise move against
Standard Chartered in an Iran sanctions case may have stunned
the banking world, but it is unlikely to expand the scope of a
series of similar U.S. cases against European banks that are
still in the pipeline.
Lawsky, the New York state bank regulator, stunned the
British bank, its shareholders and other U.S. authorities when
he moved ahead last month with his own case against Standard
Chartered (STAN.L), accused of hiding transactions involving
Iran, which is under U.S. trade and economic sanctions.
By threatening to yank the bank's New York license and
basing the core of his allegations on a much broader universe of
transactions than usually covered in such cases, Lawsky
initially signaled there was a new playbook on how to bring
actions against banks for violating laws against doing business
with certain sanctioned countries.
It is, though, far from clear that history is going to
repeat itself.
For one, Lawsky does not have authority over some of the
European institutions still under investigation.
HSBC (HSBA.L), for example, has a national charter rather
than a New York state charter. So it is not subject to
supervision by Lawsky's New York State Department of Financial
Services (DFS), which has only been in existence since October.
Other banks under investigation, including Royal Bank of
Scotland and Deutsche Bank, do fall under Lawsky's purview.
Federal authorities still working their own cases against
Standard Chartered believe "nothing has really changed" with
their efforts involving the British bank, a source familiar with
the probe said. This suggests Lawsky's aggressive approach has
not prompted other regulators and prosecutors to follow suit.
In reaching a $340 million settlement with Standard
Chartered, Lawsky based his case on accusations that the bank
systematically stripped information from $250 billion worth of
wire transfers linked to Iran.
Traditionally, federal authorities have only based their
settlements on the amount of transfers that directly breached
sanctions, not necessarily on transfers that just involved the
doctoring of information to disguise the parties.
Federal officials have said the volume of actual
sanctions-busting transactions in the Standard Chartered case is
closer to $20 million, potentially signaling a much smaller
case.
Standard Chartered also presented something of a unique case
for Lawsky, who said in his Aug. 6 order that the bank
"intentionally withheld material information" from regulators to
get an earlier action against the bank related to weak money
laundering controls lifted.
"There should be no confusion. Banks shouldn't provide false
documents, engage in cover-ups or lie to their regulator. The
banks know that," a source familiar with Lawsky’s probe said.
Still, Lawsky's move has sent chills as the other banks wait
to hear their fate. Banks can only "sit and hope" that the state
regulator does not hit them with a large financial penalty, said
Clif Burns, an economic sanctions lawyer at the Washington
office of law firm Bryan Cave LLP.
"Everyone who is subject to those whims and caprices (of
DFS) just has to sit back and wait for their turn to come,"
Burns said. "Proactively there is zip, zero they can do."
IN THE PIPELINE
Many of the sanctions-related inquiries date back to the
mid- to late-2000s when the Manhattan district attorney’s office
and the Justice Department opened inquiries into nine banks for
potential violations of sanctions laws.
Five of them – Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds Banking
Group(LLOY.L), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, ING Bank NV ING.AS and
ABN Amro [ABNNV.UL] - have settled over the past three years and
agreed to penalties totaling $2.3 billion.
Two more banks, Standard Chartered and HSBC, are expected to
settle related cases in the coming weeks, according to the
source familiar with those probes.
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) has said it is in talks with
U.S. authorities on whether it complied with economic sanctions
laws, indicating it may also be nearing a settlement.
Several other banks - including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE),
UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) German unit HVB, and French banks BNP
Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) - have said they
have received inquiries from U.S. authorities or are reviewing
transactions to check whether they are potentially in breach of
U.S. sanctions, suggesting any investigations are at an early
stage. [ID:nL5E8JRJDK]
STRIPPING VS. SANCTIONS
Government lawyers and other legal experts say Lawsky's move
has spurred some talk about whether he set a precedent in banks
being on the hook for transfers that may have been stripped of
information but were otherwise legal.
“This is the first case you don’t have an exact overlap.
That is what makes this an interesting case," said Ed Wilson, a
former Treasury official who works on sanctions issues as a
partner at Venable LLP in Washington, referring to the overlap
of transactions that were stripped and those that violated
sanctions laws.
But they also say that Lawsky relied on state books and
records laws to go after the disguised transactions, and it is
far from clear that this was in breach of the federal laws
generally used in sanctions cases.
"It's not historically what OFAC has focused on," said
Meredith Rathbone, a partner with Steptoe & Johnson LLP in
Washington who specializes in sanctions law, referring to the
Treasury Department unit - the Office of Foreign Assets Control
- that focuses on sanctions violations.
"They focus on the substance, and if the law hasn’t been
violated, they tend not to go after people for simply having
inaccurate records," she said.
For example, when Barclays Bank agreed to forfeit $298
million in 2010, for example, to resolve allegations that it
violated federal sanctions laws and a criminal New York records
law, the Treasury Department identified as the basis for its
portion of the penalty about $106 million in specifically
unlawful transfers, the vast majority linked to Sudan.
In 2010 when the former ABN Amro Bank, now part of Royal
Bank of Scotland, agreed to pay $500 million to resolve similar
allegations, U.S. authorities specifically described the conduct
at issue as at least $500 million in financial transactions
which "involved violations" of sanctions or money-laundering
laws.
Also, stripping in and of itself was not clearly in
violation of federal laws during the period of time being
examined, sources said.
Before a May 2009 change in a rule under the international
payments system SWIFT, information about the parties sending and
receiving international wire transfers were not shared with
intermediary banks that facilitated the transactions - such as
clearing banks in New York - when the transfers were made as
so-called "cover payments," a source involved in a number of
previous sanctions enforcement probes said.
"As a result, banks were able to, and often did, clear wire
transfers through New York without identifying the parties
involved, and without violating any rules," the source said.
"Those were legal payments."
