By Christopher Swann and Jeffrey Goldfarb

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The case for corporate carve-ups just got sharper. In a 48-hour span last week, shares in U.S. government contractor Science Applications International SAI.N were given a lift by a decision to split the company, DuPont (DD.N) offloaded a slow-growing unit and a study found value creation from divestitures. The new evidence should grab the attention of more boards.

SAIC becomes the latest member of the breakup brigade, joining the likes of News Corp (NWSA.O), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Kraft KFT.O. Spinning off government services from the other divisions is designed to eliminate conflicts that prevent SAIC from bidding for certain contracts and help refocus management teams. SAIC shares rose over 3 percent on Friday, making it one of the day’s top gainers.

DuPont, too, successfully subscribed to the less-is-more philosophy. The chemicals giant struck a deal on Thursday to sell its car-paint division to buyout firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) for $4.9 billion, or nearly eight times expected 2012 EBITDA, a price tag in line with other recent industrial sector deals. It was $1 billion more than was expected, according to a Reuters source, when news first leaked last October that the unit was being shopped. At the time, shares of $46 billion DuPont gained 2 percent.

The anecdotal evidence also got some support from the empirical. Boston Consulting Group found that while acquirers saw an average 1.6 percent drop in their market value in the seven days around the disclosure of deals, divestitures produced a 4.5 percent increase. What’s more, the research showed that cleaving divisions lifted profit before tax and interest at the parent companies by an average of seven percentage points one year after announcement.

There are promising signs that chief executives and directors are getting the message. Divestitures have accounted for close to half of U.S. deal volume so far this year, by far the highest ratio in the past decade, according to Thomson Reuters data. A quarter of European CEOs surveyed by BCG also said they were planning to sell off a business this year.

There are still refuseniks and ditherers, however, despite a market filled with cash-rich corporate and private equity buyers. Investors can at least take comfort that fresh affirmations of the value of breakups keep rolling in.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Companies that bought publicly listed businesses destroyed value on average, with shares falling 1.6 percent in 2011 in the seven-day window around the announcement date, according to a study released by the Boston Consulting Group on Aug. 31. Shares of companies divesting units, meanwhile, increased 4.5 percent for a large sale and 0.7 percent for a small sale.

- Shares of Science Applications International closed up 3.4 percent on Aug. 31, a day after it said it would split into two independent companies.

- DuPont announced on Aug. 30 that it would sell its car-paint business to private equity firm Carlyle Group for $4.9 billion in cash. The sale capped a nearly eight-month-long auction.

