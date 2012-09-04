Sept 4 - Minnesota continues to maintain strong financial policies with a
solid track record of making timely budget adjustments as needed, said a report
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The commentary, entitled "State Review: Minnesota," discusses in detail the
factors supporting the 'AA+' general obligation rating and stable outlook on the
state.
"Minnesota maintains a moderate debt burden by all measures and adheres to
well-established debt management guidelines," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Henry Henderson.
In our view, the state has a broad and diversified economy, supported by several
regional economic hubs and anchored by the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan
statistical area, the center of the upper Midwest economy. As a result,
Minnesota has performed reasonably well through the recession with less job loss
than the U.S. and a lower unemployment rate.
In addition, Minnesota's metropolitan centers are home to significant employers
including headquarter locations for major corporations.