(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Robert Cyran
NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Facebook (FB.O)
has crystallized its blunder of an initial public offering with
a stock buyback. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network will
essentially cut its outstanding share count by about 101
million, or 4 percent, by promising to use cash, rather than
stock, to settle a tax obligation. Buying back stock four months
after an IPO at half price looks cynical. This is more a case of
incompetence.
Facebook’s stock has halved. So it is taking several steps
to deal with, and possibly stanch, some of the bleeding.
Zuckerberg has pledged to not sell any of his roughly 500
million shares for at least 12 months. The company will also
ease some lock-up provisions on shares held by employees who
aren’t directors. The first gives some comfort to investors
concerned about insider sales and reinforces belief that
Facebook’s founder is more concerned about how the firm fares
over the long run than a quick buck. The second will help calm
employees’ fears about being trapped in a falling stock. That’s
bad for morale and retention.
The buyback is the most significant step. Facebook’s
rationale is clear. It has over $10 billion of cash and
investments on its books, and has been solidly profitable for
some time. With the stock unfairly thrown on the trash heap by
investors, the company thinks it makes sense to use cash to
settle a $1.9 billion tax obligation related to restricted stock
issued to employees. Proceeding with a secondary offering would
probably also require the new equity to be sold at a discount or
possibly even result in a pulled offering, given the sour
sentiment surrounding the stock.
Yet Facebook’s stock is down significantly because its
initial public offering was so overpriced. Even with the fall,
it still trades at more than 40 times earnings. This action
reduces dilution, but comes at a high price. Moreover, the 101
million shares will be eligible for grants as new stock rewards
under the company’s 2012 incentive plan. As large numbers of new
employees are now underwater on their stock grants, the risk is
the shares will need doling out anyway.
Facebook’s buyback could signal the end of its four-month
fall from grace. But with 1.2 billion more shares up for grabs
and eligible for sale by the end of the year, there’s a good
chance the shares have further to fall, continuing Facebook’s
series of missteps as a public company.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- In a securities filing on Sept. 4, Facebook announced that
it would use existing cash, rather than issue 101 million
shares, to settle a tax obligation related to restricted stock
units that it had awarded employees. Assuming a stock price of
$19.09 a share, the company estimates the tax obligation would
be about $1.9 billion.
- In addition, the company said Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg will not sell any shares for at least 12 months.
- Furthermore, the company was loosening the lock-up
provisions on some shares held by employees who were not company
directors. About 1.2 billion shares will become eligible for
sale by the end of 2012.
- Filing: link.reuters.com/vab52t
- Reuters: Facebook rules out share sale to cover tax bill
[ID:nL2E8K4E8Y]
RELATED COLUMNS
Thiel of disapproval [ID:nL2E8JLC8K]
Knife-like [ID:nL2E8J63DJ]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [CYRAN/]
(Editing by Rob Cox and Martin Langfield)
((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS FACEBOOK/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.