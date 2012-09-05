Sept 5 - During the first half of 2012 (1H'12), despite sluggish economic
activity, Brazilian insurance premiums and contributions grew faster than Fitch
Ratings' expectations. According to data published by the insurance sector
regulator Superintendencia de Seguros Privados (SUSEP), insurance premiums and
contributions (excluding health insurance premiums) totaled BRL74.1 billion at
1H'12 and were up by 21% on a year-on-year (YOY) basis (16.1% in 2011).
Growth was mainly driven by the leading life insurance product in the country,
Vida Gerador de Beneficios Livres (VGBL; a private complementary pension fund
plan for individuals that is usually compared to the U.S. 401k). VGBL premiums
rose by 38.1% (YOY) (18.2% in 2011), reflecting the very high demand for this
product that accounts for approximately a third of all premiums and
contributions. Fitch believes that growth will remain solid, given the stimulus
programs of the government and the expected recovery in economic growth in the
upcoming periods.
In the agency's view, the strong growth is explained by a number of factors.
Firstly, despite the rapid expansion observed in the recent years, penetration
of insurance and pension products still remains very low in Brazil
(approximately 3.5% of GDP in 2011). Low penetration, combined with the
relatively stable macroeconomic conjecture and unemployment rates, have spurred
demand for most insurance products in the country, providing a particularly
strong impetus to the individual life and long-term pension products such as the
VGBL whose fiscal advantages have become more evident with the decline in
interest rates. According to Fitch, this trend is unlikely to reverse in the
medium term on the condition that the macroeconomic landscape remains largely
stable, and penetration will continue to increase gradually. Secondly, in an
environment of falling interest rates and consequently declining financial
incomes in the recent quarters, insurance companies have had stronger
justification to refrain from price competition and this has supported more
technical underwriting, paving the way for healthy growth. Other segments have
grown more in line with Fitch's expectations (13.4%, excluding the life and
pension lines and health insurance), as, in general, the relatively less
vigorous economic growth has been compensated by stable or higher prices and
still adequate insurance demand.
In line with Fitch's expectations, loss ratios have broadly remained stable in
the 1H'12, with some exceptions. The auto segment was one of those which
registered an increase in the loss ratios, which rose to 67.3% (65.9% and 63.9%
in 2011 and 2010 respectively). The increase is explained by higher frequency of
thefts and high inflation for vehicle parts. On the health insurance segment,
according to preliminary data from the health insurance regulator Agencia
Nacional de Saude Suplementar (ANS), at first quarter 2012 (1Q'12), loss ratios
rose slightly to 83.7%, continuing the upward trend observed since 1Q'11 (83.1%
and 81.3% in 2011 and 2010 respectively).
Other fast growing segments were those which benefitted from government
incentives and changes in individual consumption patterns such as : 1) special
risks mainly those related to those in the oil industry (39.2%); 2) individual
life (32.4%); 3) rural risks (32%); 4) residential risks which is a segment that
is highly correlated with the trends in mortgage loans, and hence, which has
benefited from the government's economic stimulus program (31%); and 5)
capitalization (a type of savings bond, 19%).
The auto insurance segment has also resumed growth, expanding by 12.4% on a YOY
basis (6.5% in 2011). This was mainly a result of price increases that have
compensated the slightly lower auto sales. It is important to note that the auto
insurance segment is quite saturated and hence is highly correlated with the new
vehicle sales in the country. Therefore, the fiscal incentive introduced by the
government in May 2012 and extended until November 2012, which has reduced the
sales tax on manufactured products (Imposto Sobre Produtos Industrializados;
IPI) is expected to positively affect vehicle sales and should benefit the auto
insurance segment.
One of the segments which recorded a surprise drop in premiums in comparison to
last year was the surety segment, where premiums fell by 8.4% on a YOY basis.
The disappointing performance can be blamed on both the ongoing excess capacity
in the market and delays in major projects. Given that this segment is highly
correlated with the public infrastructure investment projects, the second half
of the year should see much faster growth given the recently announced
government investment program in infrastructure projects of BRL133 billion and
the elimination of the financial operations tax (IOF) of 7.38%. Fitch highlights
that, if the sector indeed returns to fast growth, it will be crucial for the
insurers to focus closely on the loss ratios, which have historically been quite
low (10%, 14% and 13.8% at 1H'12, 2011 and 2010 respectively), particularly
given the upward trend in retention rates (44% at 1H'12, 38% in 2011, and 25% in
2010).
Fitch's outlook for the insurance sector remains stable. The agency believes
that the industry's credit fundamentals are supported by solid potential for
growth, reasonable profitability, sufficient capitalization, and the prudent
regulatory environment which ensures adequate reserve constitution and
relatively conservative investment allocation. On the other hand, although
Fitch believes that the upward trend in the loss ratios in certain segments will
be contained through more effective pricing and closer focus on cost controls,
the trend needs to be monitored, particularly considering the observed and
expected fall in financial income.
The new lower interest rate environment, which is likely to remain, should
further induce more intensified search for cost efficiency. In addition to this,
it could also lead SUSEP to allow insurance companies to invest in a wider range
of securities paving the way for earning higher yields. Overall, Fitch expects a
slight, but not significant, drop in profitability of the sector, which has been
characterized by an average 3% return on assets (ROA) in the past three years
(2.7% in 2011).
Finally, according to Fitch, the recent approval by the president of the
republic of the establishment of a new state-owned guarantee agency under the
name Agencia Brasileira de Gestao de Fundos e Garantias S.A. (ABGF), could pose
risks for the insurance sector, if it leads to distortions in price competition
and underwriting practices in certain segments whereby smaller private players
loose significant market shares and if barriers to entry are strengthened.
Although the government has announced that ABGF will only focus on risks and
segments where there is little or no capacity, it will take some time before
there is more clarity on AGBF's eventual scope and Fitch will be closely
monitoring developments and their potential consequences.