Sept 6 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $870
million to $2.570 trillion for the week ended Wednesday,
September 5, the Investment Company Institute reported today.
Taxable government funds decreased by $3.01 billion, taxable
non-government funds increased by $340 million, and tax-exempt
funds increased by $1.80 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by
$710 million to $886.17 billion. Taxable government money market
fund assets in the retail category decreased by $590 million to
$186.31 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets
decreased by $520 million to $511.18 billion, and tax-exempt
fund assets increased by $400 million to $188.68 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds
decreased by $160 million to $1.684 trillion. Among
institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets
decreased by $2.42 billion to $674.88 billion, taxable
non-government money market fund assets increased by $860
million to $926.35 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased
by $1.40 billion to $82.87 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments,
reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting.
Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available
on the ICI website."
