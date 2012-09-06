Overview
-- We expect Guatemala's government to reduce fiscal deficits to an
average of 2.5% of GDP over the next three years, compared with previous
estimates exceeding 3% of GDP.
-- New tax legislation will provide an opportunity for Guatemala to
increase gradually its still remarkably low tax collection through improved
tax administration.
-- As a result, we are revising the outlook on our ratings on Guatemala
to stable from negative. We are also affirming our 'BB' long-term foreign
currency rating and 'BB+' long-term local currency rating on Guatemala.
Rating Action
On Sept. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the Republic of Guatemala to stable from negative. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BB+/B' local currency and 'BB/B' foreign currency sovereign
credit ratings on Guatemala. The transfer and convertibility assessment and
the recovery rating are unchanged at 'BBB-' and '3', respectively.
Rationale
The revision in the outlook to stable (after it had been revised to negative
in August 2011) is based on the gradually improving prospects for GDP growth
and tax revenue in Guatemala and the implications these factors could have on
Guatemala's fiscal prospects over the next few years. We expect real
GDP-per-capita growth to improve to 1.3% in 2013 and 2014 despite the
uncertainty in the world economy. Together, with an expected gradual increase
in Guatemala's tax burden of about 1% of GDP between 2012 and 2014, these
developments could stabilize Guatemala's increasing net general government
debt burden at 20% of GDP in 2014.
The expected improvement in economic growth and fiscal revenues should
diminish the downside risks for Guatemala at the current rating level.
However, the country is unlikely to generate sufficient resources to make
rapid progress in economic and social development or public security.
Guatemala's political parties and its private sector support broadly similar
economic policies. Parties from different political origins have won each of
the last four presidential elections in Guatemala. However, changes of
governing parties have not modified the broad orientation of macroeconomic
policy, which has included moderate fiscal deficits, an inflation-targeting
regime and a floating exchange rate, and current account deficits roughly half
funded by foreign direct investment.
Nevertheless, Guatemala's weak public institutions and a polarized political
environment continue to constrict credit quality. A fractured party system and
vested private-sector interests limit the executive branch's ability to
advance controversial legislation, such as increasing the tax burden, which is
currently among the lowest of sovereigns we rate (equivalent to 11% of GDP).
Drug-related organized crime increasingly challenges a weak police force and
judiciary system. An effective offensive against crime, coupled with efforts
to address social needs, implies higher government spending, exacerbating the
already limited fiscal flexibility if the government doesn't increase its own
revenue. The new tax legislation approved in February provides more tools for
the government to enforce tax controls and supervision starting in 2013 as
well as reducing tax exemptions. However, the legislation also reduces
corporate income tax rates, so the final fiscal impact will depend on the
government's willingness and capacity to improve tax compliance.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances Guatemala's improving growth prospects and fiscal
and inflation performance against its limited fiscal flexibility stemming from
low revenues and high infrastructure, social, and security needs. Additional
progress on a reform agenda that improves Guatemala's business climate and
growth momentum and, at the same time, generates more fiscal resources to
finance a more-comprehensive social and security policy could lead to an
upgrade. On the contrary, signs of greater political polarization,
deterioration in public security, higher inflation, or wider external or
fiscal deficits could lead to a downgrade of the sovereign.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Guatemala (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BB/Stable/B BB/Negative/B
Local Currency BB+/Stable/B BB+/Negative/B
Ratings Affirmed
Guatemala (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency BBB-
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 3