TORONTO Jan 14 Shares of Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO RIMM.O surged as much as 11 percent on Monday as the countdown toward the Jan. 30 launch of its long-awaited BlackBerry 10 smartphones winds down and carrier support for the new line builds.

RIM stock rose as high C$15.08 in early Nasdaq trading. Some analysts said a dearth of any major smartphone news at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week boded well for RIM as it inches closer toward unveiling the make-or-break new line.

"The lack of new smartphone buzz could be seen as positive given it clears the road for the BlackBerry 10 device announcement Jan. 30," TD Securities analyst Scott Penner said in a note to clients.

The lack of news was expected. Even so, Penner wrote, it reassured investors that the BlackBerry 10 would be competitive with the best that Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Nokia NOK1V.HE and other rivals have on offer.

The stock also got a boost from media reports on Monday that Aircel and Vodafone Group Plc are gearing up to market the new BlackBerry in India. RIM has long counted India for strong growth, especially as its current lineup has lost ground in North America and Europe.

The Indian news comes just days after three of the top U.S. mobile carriers - Verizon Communications (VZ.N), AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA - signaled that they would support RIM's BlackBerry 10 products. [ID:nL1E9C9BAC]

Shares of RIM were up 9.6 percent at $14.86 at 1100 EST

(1600 GMT) on the Nasdaq, while its Toronto-listed shares were up 9.7 percent at C$14.62.

($1=0.985 Canadian)

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty; and Peter Galloway)

((euan.rocha@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8185)(Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RIM SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.