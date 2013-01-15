(Adds details, bank spokesman declines to comment)

NEW YORK Jan 15 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is deferring 100 percent of the bonuses for high-earning employees, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The deferral applies to all employees, except for financial advisers, who make more than $350,000 annually and whose bonuses are at least $50,000, one of the sources said. The deferred bonuses will be paid out over a three-year period.

Employees who make less than $350,000 annually and whose bonuses total less than $50,000 will receive their cash bonuses in February, the source said.

Mark Lane, a Morgan Stanley spokesman, declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Jessica Toonkel, Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and John Wallace)

((Jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-7882)(Twitter: @jtoonkel)(Reuters Messaging: jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MORGANSTANLEY BONUSES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.