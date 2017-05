IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 690,000 A3/A+/A TURNPIKE REVENUE (SIFMA FLOATERS) 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/16 NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTATION TRUST WEEK OF 540,000 A1/A+/A+ FUND AUTHORITY 04/15 TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM BONDS, 2013 SERIES A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 4/15 Day of Sale: 04/16 DENVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 526,225 Aa3/AA/ TAXABLE CERTIFICATES OF 04/15 PARTICIPATION FIXED RATE REFUNDING SERIES 2013 B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 THE ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 500,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 04/15 TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 417,000 Aa3/AA-/ 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/15 ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES C MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/17/2013 INST: 4/18/2013 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, WEEK OF 367,660 A1/A+/A+ TEXAS 04/15 DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013A ************AMT*************** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas THE METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF WEEK OF 337,900 Aa1/AA/NR NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 04/16 NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTATION TRUST WEEK OF 335,000 A1/A+/A+ FUND AUTHORITY 04/15 TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM BONDS, 2013 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 4/15 Day of Sale: 04/16 RICHMOND PUBLIC UTILITY REVENUE & WEEK OF 250,000 Aa2/AA/AA REFUNDING VIRGINIA 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2030 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 04/16 NOVANT HEALTH, INC. WEEK OF 250,000 A1/A+/AA- TAXABLE BONDS 04/15 SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 215,905 Aa1/AA+/NR AGENCY 04/15 RESIDENTIAL FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS SERIES 2013-1A (AMT) SERIES 2013-1B (NON-AMT) SERIES 2013-1C (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago OGLETHORPE POWER CORPORATION WEEK OF 212,760 Baa1/A/A POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE BONDS 04/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 175,000 // TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS, 2013 04/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/17 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 170,450 Aa2/AA+/AA+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/16/2013 Day of Sale: 04/17 THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 154,300 Aa2/AA/ CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 04/15 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013-B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2043 Day of Sale: 04/16 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 146,680 // COMMISSION 04/15 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 139,420 A1/A+/AA- OF THE COUNTY OF PRINCE WILLIAM 04/15 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 137,495 Aa3/NR/NR STUDENT HOUSING FACILITIES REVENUE 04/15 BONDS, GEORGIA MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 04/16 VIRGINIA MASON MEDICAL CENTER WEEK OF 136,125 Baa2/BBB/ TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS 04/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/16 UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER-EL PASO WEEK OF 136,125 Baa2/BBB/ HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 04/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/16 CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 133,920 Aaa// RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REVENUE 04/15 REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 125,000 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 04/15 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2013A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: RATINGS: TBD Day of Sale: 04/18 SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 122,000 Aa2// JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 04/16 SACRAMENTO MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 119,330 A1/AA-/A+ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/15 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS-SERIES B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/17 Day of Sale: 04/18 CITY OF FRISCO, TEXAS WEEK OF 87,020 Aa1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 04/15 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 04/17 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA DAILY 80,625 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SADDLEBACK VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 75,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/18 WILLIAMSON COUNTY LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 66,000 /AAA/ REFUNDING, TEXAS 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2032 Day of Sale: 04/17 CLAYTON COUNTY & CLAYTON COUNTY WEEK OF 65,000 Aa2/AA+/ WATER AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 04/15 WATER & SEWERAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 04/16 ERIE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 62,000 Aa3/AA-/ AGENCY SCHOOL FACILITY REFUNDING 04/15 REVENUE-CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF BUFFALO MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2028 TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 04/16 SACRAMENTO MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 59,485 A1/AA-/A+ DISTRICT 04/15 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE REFUDNING BONDS-SERIES C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/17 Day of Sale: 04/18 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 56,358 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ GREENEWAY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 55,000 // IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT SPECIAL 04/15 ASSESSMENT DISTRICT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 ST. LOUIS COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 54,840 Aa2/AA/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/15 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 KENTUCKY HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 54,000 Aaa// HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (TAXABLE) 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT DAILY 53,845 //AAA SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2013A (PSF) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM KENTUCKY HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 52,000 Aaa// HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (TAXABLE) 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 MASSACHUSETTS CLEAN ENERGY COOP, WEEK OF 50,945 A1/A+/ HOLYOKE, MASSACHUSETTS 04/15 EXP/EXP/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 04/18 BOGGY CREEK, FLORIDA WEEK OF 50,000 // IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT SPECIAL 04/15 ASSESSMENT REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE INDEPENDENT DAILY 49,485 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2031 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 48,490 A2/A/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/15 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2028-2031 Day of Sale: 04/16 CITY OF KILLEEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 43,510 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 04/16 INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 42,000 Aa1/AA+/AA IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK 2013A 04/15 UNLIMITED PROPERTY TAX MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2039 Day of Sale: 04/16 WHITE SETTLEMENT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 40,505 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 04/15 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2021-2045 REMARK: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE Day of Sale: 04/16 PALMDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/16 MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 37,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 2012-2013 04/15 TRAN MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/18 CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 36,000 Aa1/AA+/ COUNTY OF KENT SANITARY SEWER 04/15 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 04/18 DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 35,200 A3/NR/A- UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS 04/15 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 04/18 CENTRAL COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY WEEK OF 30,000 // DISTRICT, COLORADO 04/15 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATINGS: TBD Day of Sale: 04/18 FORSYTH COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 26,000 Aaa/AA+/ WATER & SEWER AUTHORITY REFUNDING 04/15 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2028 Day of Sale: 04/16 TUSTIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,000 Aa2/AA/ (ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORIA) 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 CARTHAGE R-IX SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 24,000 /AA+/ JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM A+ S&P UNDERLYING NEW YORK BUILD WEEK OF 23,320 /BBB-/ NEW YORK CITY RESOURCES CORPORATION 04/15 REVENUE BRONX CHARTER SCHOOL 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2043 Day of Sale: 04/16 WEST METRO FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,145 // COLORADO 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: RATING: TBD Day of Sale: 04/18 ILLINOIS HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 23,000 Aa2/AA/AA AUTHORITY REVENUE ADVOCATE HEALTH 04/15 CARE NETWORK MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 1 OR 2 YEAR PUT A1+/VMIG1/F1+ Day of Sale: 04/17 MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY DAILY 22,805 Aa3// MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2035 VILLAGE OF RIDGEWOOD WEEK OF 20,430 /AAA/ (BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY) 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS WATER UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/18 BAY COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 20,275 NR/BBB-/NR EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 04/15 CONSISTING OF: $19,800M SERIES A $ 475M SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES 2013A DUE: 2033, 2043 & 2048 SERIES 2013B DUE: 0/1/2022 (TAXABLE Day of Sale: 04/17 UPPER EAGLE, COLORADO WEEK OF 20,000 // REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY 04/15 WATER REVENUE BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 04/18 CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA WEEK OF 17,900 A2/AA/ STREET AND HIGHWAY USER REVENUE 04/15 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY GENERAL WEEK OF 17,620 Aa3/A+/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 04/15 2013A (TAX EXEMPT) & GENERAL REVENUE PROJECT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 04/18 ASHLAND CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 17,580 // CLASSROOM FACILITIES & IMPROVEMENT 04/15 BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 04/18 FORSYTH COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 16,000 Aaa/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 04/16 WILLIAMSON COUNTY PASS THROUGH WEEK OF 16,000 /AAA/AAA TOLL REVENUE & LIMITED TAX, TEXAS 04/15 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 NORTHEAST METROPOLITAN ISD NO. 916, WEEK OF 15,785 A1// MINNESOTA 04/15 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/17 CITY OF ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 15,695 A1/A+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION 04/15 /EXP/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2025 TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 04/18 GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE INDEPENDENT DAILY 15,505 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A (PSF) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2022 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM SANTA BARBARA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 15,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT 04/15 ELECTION OF 2009 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/18 TAMARAC, FLORIDA WEEK OF 13,990 Aa3/AA-/AA- CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT COVENANT TO 04/15 BUDGET MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/18 BOARD OF CONTROL MICHIGAN WEEK OF 13,360 // TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY 04/15 GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/18 HILLIARD, OHIO WEEK OF 13,050 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 04/15 CONSISTING OF: $8,740M REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 $4,310M TAXABLE VARIOUS PURPOSE NOTES MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, New York REMARK: REFUNDING BONDS DUE: 2013-2024 NOTES DUE: 4/29/2014 MOODY: BONDS AA1; NOTES MIG1 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 12,925 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ COUNTY OF NIAGARA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 11,480 Aa3// REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS 04/15 2013 SERIES C MGR: Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/16 CHARTIERS-HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,945 // WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/18 COLUMBIA, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,335 Aa1// SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/15 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT, 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033 Day of Sale: 04/17 CITY OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT WEEK OF 9,000 Baa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 04/15 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 04/18 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT DAILY 8,605 //A+ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2013B (NON-PSF) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2033 SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2, WEEK OF 7,850 // COLORADO 04/15 ARAPHOE COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: AA- S&P STATE INTERCEPT NO UNDERLYING RATING FRASER VALLEY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 7,500 // RECREATIONAL DISTRICT, COLORADO 04/15 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATINS; TBD Day of Sale: 04/17 HARRIS COUNTY MUD NO. 368, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,245 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/15 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BBB S&P BAM INSURED KUTZTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,515 /AA/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSLYVANIA 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 04/16 BENTWORTH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,390 /AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/15 REFUNDING 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 04/18 DASNY (HARBORFIELDS PUBLIC WEEK OF 6,046 Aa2/NR/ LIBRARY), NEW YORK 04/15 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 04/17 DERRY TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,880 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/15 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/16 COUNTY OF CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,820 Aa1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATIONS REFUNDING BONDS 04/15 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2021 Day of Sale: 04/17 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 4,795 // STATE OF NEW YORK 04/15 E.B. CRAWFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/18 BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,175 // DISTRICT 04/15 INDIANA AND WESTMORELAND COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 04/17 MIDLAND PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,500 // DISTRICT 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2037 REMARK: BAM INSURED Day of Sale: 04/15 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 476 WEEK OF 3,295 NR// COPELAND, KANSAS 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033 Day of Sale: 04/18 HERMISTON, OREGON WEEK OF 3,200 /A+/ FULL FAITH AND CREDIT REFUND 04/15 OBLIGATIONS, 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 04/16 PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/15 REFUNDING BONDS, 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/16 BROCTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,945 NR/A/ NEW YORK 04/15 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 04/17 CITY OF WARSAW, INDIANA WEEK OF 2,856 /AA-/ REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, 04/15 INDIANAPOLIS TAXABLE TAX INCREMENT SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT BONDS *************TAXABLE************* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2028 Day of Sale: 04/16 NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 2,500 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/15 *********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 04/18 CITY OF COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,405 /AA-/ (CORYELL AND LAMPASAS COUNTIES) 04/15 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2015-2019 Day of Sale: 04/16 MILLER PLACE FIRE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,360 // NEW YORK 04/15 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/18 NEW YORK BUILD WEEK OF 680 // NEW YORK CITY RESOURCES CORPORATION 04/15 REVENUE BRONX CHARTER SCHOOL TAX 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2018 Day of Sale: 04/16 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,926,157 (in 000's)