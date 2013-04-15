(Adds details on the fund and the firm)

By Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, April 15 Bain Capital LLC is close to securing commitments from investors for about half the $6 billion target for its latest private equity fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Boston-based buyout firm is finalizing subscriptions from investors for close to $2.5 billion for Bain Capital Fund XI, the people said. The amount does not include a $600 million commitment from the firm's fund managers.

Commitments from investors came in last week, and the finalization of their participation -- known in the private equity industry as "first close" -- is currently under way, one of the people said, adding that Bain is looking to wrap up fundraising by fall.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the fundraising process is confidential. A Bain spokesman declined to comment.

Bain co-founder Mitt Romney's unsuccessful bid last November for U.S. president had put the private equity industry in an unprecedented public spotlight and fueled debate about its practice of buying and selling companies.

Bain has said it has created hundreds of thousands of jobs in its 28-year history and supported hundreds of charities. Bain investors contacted by Reuters last year, including some of the largest U.S. public pension funds, said political attacks made no difference in their assessment of Bain and that their focus was on returns and the fees charged.

Bain is promising investors a minimum internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 percent in its latest fund, according to the Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System (PSERS), a Bain investor.

Bain's previous global buyout fund, Fund X, raised $10.7 billion in 2008. It had an IRR of zero as of the end of September, as it was valued at its investment cost, according to PSERS. The previous fund, the $8 billion Fund IX, had an IRR of 6 percent and was valued at 1.3 times its investors' money.

In July, Bain said it had completed fundraising for its second Asia fund, raising $2.3 billion, which included $300 million contributed by Bain executives. [ID:nL2E8IA5R3]

When it started fundraising last May, Bain offered investors three options on how to pay fees into Fund XI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. [ID:nL1E8GU1B4]

