MEXICO CITY, April 19 Shares in Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil fell more than 2 percent on Friday, after the company late on Thursday reported a lower first-quarter profit. [ID:nL2N0D52TE]

America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N) shares have fallen more than 16 percent this year. The shares are also under pressure over worries about a telecom reform bill in Mexico that is seeking to introduce more competition into the phone sector dominated by Carlos Slim's company.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

