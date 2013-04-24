*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Apr. 24] Aa1 15.00 Santa Fe Comm Coll Dt, NM, GO 11:00 AM A1 14.59 Uintah Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM 12.06 Woodland Jt USD, CA, GO 12:30 PM Aa2 *10.00 Franklin Pub SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA- *10.00 Kirkwood Comm Coll, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA- *1.80 Kirkwood Comm Coll, IA, GO 11:00 AM *6.04 MACCRAY ISD #2180, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.00 McGehee SD #17, AR, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *9.51 Loudon County, TN, GO 10:15 AM Aa2 2.00 Loudon County, TN, GO 10:45 AM *10.00 Bondurant-Farrar Comm SD, IA, RE 12:00 PM MIG1 5.12 Gardner, MA 11:00 AM AA *7.75 Keene, NH, GO 11:00 AM AA *1.63 Keene, NH, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 *2.00 Killingly (Town), CT 11:00 AM *5.10 Lambertville, NJ 11:00 AM Aa3 AA- *6.00 Waxahachie ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *9.86 Chambersburg Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM *5.17 Hackensack, NJ 11:30 AM Aa2 *2.10 Killingly (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM 6.00 Oklahoma Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 18.00 Schoolcraft College, MI, GO 11:30 AM 17.56 Milford, CT 12:00 PM BBB+ *1.25 Graham, TX, GO 02:00 PM BBB+ 2.45 Graham, TX, GO 02:00 PM [Apr. 25] A+ 35.54 Jefferson Union HSD, CA, GO 12:30 PM 16.09 Hopkins ISD #270, MN, GO 11:00 AM 20.45 Hopkins ISD #270, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 20.19 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM *1.65 Fort Bend Co MUD #5, TX, GO 11:30 AM Aa2 2.93 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:30 AM 2.51 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:30 AM 5.16 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:30 AM AA- 65.36 Univ of Maine Sys, ME, RE 10:30 AM 55.67 Broome County, NY 11:00 AM SP-1+ 25.00 Charleston Co SD, SC 11:00 AM SP-1+ 36.39 Charleston Co SD, SC 11:00 AM AA 63.52 Denton, TX, GO 12:00 PM 30.20 Englewood, NJ 11:00 AM 3.61 Englewood, NJ 11:00 AM 7.37 Freeport Vlg, NY 11:00 AM A1 5.97 Freeport Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *2.70 Lewiston-Porter Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM AA 25.35 Plymouth (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM AA *1.46 Portage, MI, GO 11:00 AM AA 55.14 Richland Co SD #2, SC, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ 20.00 Toms River Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 148.39 Virginia Pub Sch Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM *6.01 Westwood Borough, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 24.00 Kent County, MI, GO 11:30 AM 12.01 Kenton Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM 23.68 Tulsa Co ISD #5, OK, GO 12:30 PM *1.34 Mayes Co ISD #1, OK, GO 01:00 PM Aa3 *4.81 Monroe Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM [Apr. 26] *1.20 Washington Co ISD #7, OK, GO 12:45 PM [Apr. 29] 40.24 Thornton, CO, RE 11:30 AM Aa3 15.90 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 18.09 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.90 Menomonie, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.48 Grady Co ISD #2, OK, GO 01:45 PM *5.55 Powell Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM [Apr. 30] Aa2 AA- 51.41 Napa Vly USD, CA, GO 12:15 PM *3.77 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 10:30 AM 17.00 St Louis County, MO, RE 10:30 AM *1.94 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 11:00 AM 20.53 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM 10.99 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM *2.71 Roberts Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *4.75 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM *1.16 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM 47.88 Millard Pub SD #017, NE, GO 12:00 PM 36.60 Muncie, IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.95 North Tonawanda, NY 11:00 AM 6.37 Owensboro, KY, GO 12:00 PM 19.00 Santa Fe County, NM, GO 01:00 PM 3.85 Thomaston (Town), CT 11:00 AM *2.79 Union (Town), NY 11:00 AM 12.00 Washington Co Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM 20.00 Waterford SD, MI, GO 11:00 AM 6.74 Thomaston (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM *1.50 Rogers Co ISD #4, OK, GO 12:45 PM [May. 01] 40.00 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM *6.45 Freetown (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 8.50 Malone Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 350.00 New Jersey, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *3.60 Cleveland Co ISD #40, OK, GO 01:00 PM [May. 02] 61.04 Des Moines Metro Wstwtr Auth, IA 10:00 AM *5.08 Blaine, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.22 Allendale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *4.72 Croton-on-Hudson Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 17.49 Kentucky St Prop & Bldg Comm, KY 11:00 AM *1.80 Salem Middle Sch Bldg Corp, IN 11:00 AM *1.53 Caddo Co ISD #161, OK, GO 12:45 PM [May. 06] *6.76 Burleson, TX, GO 11:00 AM 6.91 La Crosse SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.75 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.60 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM A- *6.63 Wolfforth, TX, GO 11:30 AM 20.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM 2.87 Rugby, ND, GO 01:00 PM Aa3 AA- *8.50 Tomball, TX, GO 02:00 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM [May. 07] *2.41 Pope Co Hsg and Redev Auth, MN, GO 10:30 AM *1.83 Pope County, MN, GO 10:30 AM 6.54 Farmers Branch, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA 130.71 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:00 AM 6.72 NE Wisconsin Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA 169.29 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:30 AM 22.52 Paterson, NJ, GO 10:45 AM *9.41 Butler Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *6.15 Monmouth Reg HSD BOE, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *6.63 Osseo ISD #279, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.51 Windom, MN, GO 12:00 PM [May. 08] *1.97 Montgomery Co MUD #8, TX, GO 10:30 AM *5.53 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 11:00 AM 16.27 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM 11.90 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM *1.33 Fort Bend Co MUD #133, TX, GO 12:00 PM A *4.19 English Vlys Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM [May. 09] *9.66 NW Harris Co MUD # 5, TX, GO 12:00 PM [May. 13] *1.35 Fergus Falls ISD #544, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.15 Cologne (City), MN, GO 11:30 AM [May. 14] A *1.39 Adel, IA, RE 01:00 PM [May. 15] A 6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN 12:00 PM [May. 16] AA+ 3.53 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 2.09 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM AA+ 6.19 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM [May. 20] *2.02 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.85 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM *4.93 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM 5.66 Eastern Iowa Comm Coll, IA, GO 01:00 PM [May. 21] 26.00 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM 31.16 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM