By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 A top U.S. lawmaker urged
regulators to tighten the rules for swaps trading at foreign
offices of U.S. banks, stepping into a simmering global conflict
over how to supervise the $650 trillion derivatives market.
Senator Carl Levin, a Michigan Democrat, urged the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to disregard criticism from
overseas and from U.S. lawmakers who have chided the derivatives
watchdog for what they say is an aggressive stance.
"American families and businesses deserve strong protections
against the risks posed by derivatives trading, including from
cross-border swaps," Levin, who chairs the Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations, said in a letter.
The Dodd Frank overhaul of Wall Street gives the CFTC the
powers to regulate derivatives trading overseas as long as it
has a "direct and significant" effect on U.S. business, but
there is debate about how to interpret the phrase.
In December, the CFTC gave foreign banks more time to meet
its new rules for derivatives trading, as it finalizes
regulation that would subject banks abroad to tough requirements
if they want to trade with U.S. banks.
Under the CFTC's rules, foreign banks would have to register
with the agency as a "swap dealer" and comply with the same
rules as American banks if their annual swaps trading volume
with U.S. banks exceeds $8 billion.
But the European Union, Britain and Japan have all urged the
CFTC to rely more on foreign regulators, who are all working on
similar rules after global leaders in 2009 agreed to clamp down
on the financial sector.
They say that imposing foreign rules abroad could subject
banks to rule sets that contradict each other. But the talks
between regulators are in stalemate.
Mark Carney, who heads the Financial Stability Board
grouping of global regulators, said at a Reuters event last week
that he would try to solve the issue in bilateral talks,
something that would require "some leadership."
Separately, the CFTC said on Wednesday that Office of
International Affairs Director Jackie Mesa, who works closest
with Chairman Gary Gensler on the international negotiations for
the new swaps rules, was leaving the agency.
LONDON WHALE
Levin urged the CFTC to stick to its guns, saying JPMorgan
Chase's $6.2 billion losses in a London unit was a prime
example of why America could not rely too much on foreign
regulators when overseeing banks.
His committee in March issued a lengthy report faulting the
London unit - and a trader nick-named the London Whale because
of the huge positions he took - for ignoring risks.
"Exempting derivatives trades conducted by the foreign
offices of U.S. financial institutions from U.S. derivatives
safeguards would ignore the lessons taught by JPMorgan's high
risk whale trades," the letter said.
Those trades "illustrate the type of swaps trading activity
by a large federally insured bank and its foreign office that
must not be exempt from comprehensive U.S. derivatives
regulation and oversight," Levin said.
In addition to urging regulatory reform, Levin told
Bloomberg Television earlier this month his committee would
refer its findings on the Whale to the Justice Department and
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A Senate staffer, who declined to be identified, said on
Wednesday the committee has already referred the matter to
enforcement agencies.
(Editing by Douwe Miedema and Chris Reese)