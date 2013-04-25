* Share offering will help pay for takeover of Wise Up

* Abril prices offering at a 0.7 pct discount to close

(Recasts to add context, pricing)

By Sérgio Spagnuolo and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 24 Abril Educação SA ABRE11.SA, a Brazilian learning systems company, raised 585.5 million reais ($291 million) from the sale of shares in a follow-on offering on Wednesday aimed at helping pay for the acquisition of language school Wise Up.

The company priced the offering at 45 reais a unit, according to a securities filing. The primary offering, whose proceeds go entirely to Abril Educação's capital, fetched 142.1 million reais, while shareholders of the company sold 443.4 million reais in a so-called secondary offering.

The follow-on offering was priced at a 0.7 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of 45.88 reais. The stock is up 15.4 percent this year, after almost doubling up in value in 2012.

In February, Abril Educação agreed to pay 877 million reais for English school Wise Up, its third language-related deal since September 2011. The Wise Up deal, for which Abril paid the equivalent of 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA,) is helping the São Paulo-based company become a leading language learning player in Latin America's most populous country. [ID:nL1N0BSIAA]

($1 = 2.01 razilina reais)

(Reporting by Sérgio Spagnuolo and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL ABRILEDUCACAO/OFFERING

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.