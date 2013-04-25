April 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday said that it raised Ann Arbor, Mich.'s outstanding water enterprise revenue bonds rating to AA from AA-minus. The outlook is stable.

S&P said the rating reflects "the strong and diverse economic base, anchored by the University of Michigan, that lends stability to the system's revenue base."

S&P also cited management's "ability to maintain good to strong debt service coverage and strong liquidity."