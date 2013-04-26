*=BANK QUALIFIED
RATING BIDDING
MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST)
[Apr. 26]
*1.80 Glen Ridge Borough, NJ, Tax Antic 11:30 AM
*1.20 Washington Co ISD #7, OK, GO 12:45 PM
[Apr. 29]
40.24 Thornton, CO, RE 11:30 AM
Aa3 15.90 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM
Aa3 18.09 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM
*1.90 Menomonie, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*1.29 Udall, KS, GO 12:00 PM
*1.48 Grady Co ISD #2, OK, GO 01:45 PM
*5.55 Powell Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM
[Apr. 30]
A+ *8.48 Turlock USD, CA, GO 11:35 AM
Aa2 AA- 51.41 Napa Vly USD, CA, GO 12:15 PM
*3.77 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 10:30 AM
17.00 St Louis County, MO, RE 10:30 AM
A+ *2.50 Abernathy ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM
*1.94 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 11:00 AM
Aa3 20.53 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM
Aa3 10.99 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM
*2.71 Roberts Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM
1.65 Billerica (Town), MA 11:00 AM
*1.16 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM
*4.75 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM
8.47 Linden, NJ 11:00 AM
47.88 Millard Pub SD #017, NE, GO 12:00 PM
36.60 Muncie, IN, RE 11:00 AM
*1.95 North Tonawanda, NY 11:00 AM
Aa3 6.37 Owensboro, KY, GO 12:00 PM
19.00 Santa Fe County, NM, GO 01:00 PM
Aa2 20.90 Sheldon ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM
3.85 Thomaston (Town), CT 11:00 AM
*2.79 Union (Town), NY 11:00 AM
8.65 Utica, NY 11:00 AM
A- 12.00 Washington Co Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM
A+ 20.00 Waterford SD, MI, GO 11:00 AM
6.74 Thomaston (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM
*1.50 Rogers Co ISD #4, OK, GO 12:45 PM
[May. 01]
10.70 Merced County, CA, RE 12:30 PM
40.00 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM
SP-1+ F1+ 200.00 Fulton County, GA 10:00 AM
121.27 Univ of Illinois BOT, IL, RE 10:30 AM
17.91 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
7.22 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
3.07 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
MIG1 11.98 Columbia County, NY, GO Pub Imp 11:00 AM
3.31 Fort Thomas ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM
AA- *6.45 Freetown (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM
A1 8.50 Malone Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM
A1 AA- AA- 350.00 New Jersey, NJ, GO 11:00 AM
*1.50 Swedesboro Borough, NJ 11:00 AM
*3.60 Cleveland Co ISD #40, OK, GO 01:00 PM
[May. 02]
61.04 Des Moines Metro Wstwtr Auth, IA, RE 10:00 AM
*5.08 Blaine, MN, GO 11:00 AM
*2.22 Allendale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM
Aa1 AA+ 7.57 Beaufort County, SC, GO 11:00 AM
Aa1 AA+ 25.00 Beaufort County, SC, GO 11:00 AM
*4.72 Croton-on-Hudson Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM
A1 17.49 Kentucky St Prop & Bldg Comm, KY, RE 11:00 AM
*2.77 Mine Hill Twp, NJ 11:00 AM
AA+ *1.80 Salem Middle Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM
*3.11 Valley Stream Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM
*7.50 Caln Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM
*3.40 Menominee, MI, GO 11:30 AM
*1.53 Caddo Co ISD #161, OK, GO 12:45 PM
[May. 06]
*6.76 Burleson, TX, GO 11:00 AM
6.91 La Crosse SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*5.75 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM
*1.60 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM
A- *6.63 Wolfforth, TX, GO 11:30 AM
20.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM
2.87 Rugby, ND, GO 01:00 PM
33.44 Ward County, ND, RE 01:00 PM
Aa3 AA- *8.50 Tomball, TX, GO 02:00 PM
A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM
A3 *5.85 Unionville Area Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM
[May. 07]
*2.41 Pope Co Hsg and Redev Auth, MN, GO 10:30 AM
*1.83 Pope County, MN, GO 10:30 AM
Aa2 AA+ *6.48 Farmers Branch, TX, GO 11:00 AM
*3.58 Hubbard County, MN, GO 11:00 AM
Aa2 AA AA 130.71 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:00 AM
6.72 NE Wisconsin Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM
Aa2 AA AA 169.29 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:30 AM
22.52 Paterson, NJ, GO 10:45 AM
*9.41 Butler Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM
*6.15 Monmouth Reg HSD BOE, NJ, GO 11:00 AM
*6.63 Osseo ISD #279, MN, GO 12:00 PM
*4.51 Windom, MN, GO 12:00 PM
2.50 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO 12:45 PM
13.00 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO 12:45 PM
*5.00 New Buffalo Lib Jt Bldg Auth, MI, GO 03:00 PM
*1.13 Kingfisher Co ISD #89, OK, GO 07:00 PM
[May. 08]
A+ *1.97 Montgomery Co MUD #8, TX, GO 10:30 AM
*3.84 Osceola SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*5.53 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 11:00 AM
16.27 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM
11.90 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM
*1.33 Fort Bend Co MUD #133, TX, GO 12:00 PM
*3.71 McClain Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:45 PM
41.86 Virginia Res Auth, VA, RE 12:00 PM
A *4.19 English Vlys Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM
[May. 09]
*4.14 Fort Bend Co MUD #48, TX, GO 11:00 AM
*6.76 Bath Vlg, NY 11:00 AM
*9.66 NW Harris Co MUD # 5, TX, GO 12:00 PM
*5.49 Muskogee Co ISD #3, OK, GO 12:45 PM
[May. 13]
*1.35 Fergus Falls ISD #544, MN, GO 11:00 AM
*8.15 Cologne (City), MN, GO 11:30 AM
[May. 14]
6.00 Roseville ISD #623, MN 12:00 PM
A *1.39 Adel, IA, RE 01:00 PM
[May. 15]
A 6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN, RE 12:00 PM
[May. 16]
AA+ 3.53 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM
AA+ 2.09 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM
AA+ 6.19 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM
[May. 20]
*2.02 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM
*2.85 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM
*4.93 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM
*10.00 Waconia, MN, GO 12:00 PM
5.66 Eastern Iowa Comm Coll, IA, GO 01:00 PM
[May. 21]
26.00 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM
31.16 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM