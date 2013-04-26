*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Apr. 26] *1.80 Glen Ridge Borough, NJ, Tax Antic 11:30 AM *1.20 Washington Co ISD #7, OK, GO 12:45 PM [Apr. 29] 40.24 Thornton, CO, RE 11:30 AM Aa3 15.90 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 18.09 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.90 Menomonie, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.29 Udall, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.48 Grady Co ISD #2, OK, GO 01:45 PM *5.55 Powell Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM [Apr. 30] A+ *8.48 Turlock USD, CA, GO 11:35 AM Aa2 AA- 51.41 Napa Vly USD, CA, GO 12:15 PM *3.77 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 10:30 AM 17.00 St Louis County, MO, RE 10:30 AM A+ *2.50 Abernathy ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.94 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 20.53 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 10.99 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM *2.71 Roberts Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.65 Billerica (Town), MA 11:00 AM *1.16 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM *4.75 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM 8.47 Linden, NJ 11:00 AM 47.88 Millard Pub SD #017, NE, GO 12:00 PM 36.60 Muncie, IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.95 North Tonawanda, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 6.37 Owensboro, KY, GO 12:00 PM 19.00 Santa Fe County, NM, GO 01:00 PM Aa2 20.90 Sheldon ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM 3.85 Thomaston (Town), CT 11:00 AM *2.79 Union (Town), NY 11:00 AM 8.65 Utica, NY 11:00 AM A- 12.00 Washington Co Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM A+ 20.00 Waterford SD, MI, GO 11:00 AM 6.74 Thomaston (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM *1.50 Rogers Co ISD #4, OK, GO 12:45 PM [May. 01] 10.70 Merced County, CA, RE 12:30 PM 40.00 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM SP-1+ F1+ 200.00 Fulton County, GA 10:00 AM 121.27 Univ of Illinois BOT, IL, RE 10:30 AM 17.91 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 7.22 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 3.07 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 11.98 Columbia County, NY, GO Pub Imp 11:00 AM 3.31 Fort Thomas ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM AA- *6.45 Freetown (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM A1 8.50 Malone Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 AA- AA- 350.00 New Jersey, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Swedesboro Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.60 Cleveland Co ISD #40, OK, GO 01:00 PM [May. 02] 61.04 Des Moines Metro Wstwtr Auth, IA, RE 10:00 AM *5.08 Blaine, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.22 Allendale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 7.57 Beaufort County, SC, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 25.00 Beaufort County, SC, GO 11:00 AM *4.72 Croton-on-Hudson Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 17.49 Kentucky St Prop & Bldg Comm, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.77 Mine Hill Twp, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ *1.80 Salem Middle Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM *3.11 Valley Stream Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *7.50 Caln Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM *3.40 Menominee, MI, GO 11:30 AM *1.53 Caddo Co ISD #161, OK, GO 12:45 PM [May. 06] *6.76 Burleson, TX, GO 11:00 AM 6.91 La Crosse SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.75 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.60 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM A- *6.63 Wolfforth, TX, GO 11:30 AM 20.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM 2.87 Rugby, ND, GO 01:00 PM 33.44 Ward County, ND, RE 01:00 PM Aa3 AA- *8.50 Tomball, TX, GO 02:00 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM A3 *5.85 Unionville Area Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [May. 07] *2.41 Pope Co Hsg and Redev Auth, MN, GO 10:30 AM *1.83 Pope County, MN, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 AA+ *6.48 Farmers Branch, TX, GO 11:00 AM *3.58 Hubbard County, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA AA 130.71 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:00 AM 6.72 NE Wisconsin Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA AA 169.29 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:30 AM 22.52 Paterson, NJ, GO 10:45 AM *9.41 Butler Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *6.15 Monmouth Reg HSD BOE, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *6.63 Osseo ISD #279, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.51 Windom, MN, GO 12:00 PM 2.50 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO 12:45 PM 13.00 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO 12:45 PM *5.00 New Buffalo Lib Jt Bldg Auth, MI, GO 03:00 PM *1.13 Kingfisher Co ISD #89, OK, GO 07:00 PM [May. 08] A+ *1.97 Montgomery Co MUD #8, TX, GO 10:30 AM *3.84 Osceola SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.53 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 11:00 AM 16.27 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM 11.90 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM *1.33 Fort Bend Co MUD #133, TX, GO 12:00 PM *3.71 McClain Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:45 PM 41.86 Virginia Res Auth, VA, RE 12:00 PM A *4.19 English Vlys Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM [May. 09] *4.14 Fort Bend Co MUD #48, TX, GO 11:00 AM *6.76 Bath Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *9.66 NW Harris Co MUD # 5, TX, GO 12:00 PM *5.49 Muskogee Co ISD #3, OK, GO 12:45 PM [May. 13] *1.35 Fergus Falls ISD #544, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.15 Cologne (City), MN, GO 11:30 AM [May. 14] 6.00 Roseville ISD #623, MN 12:00 PM A *1.39 Adel, IA, RE 01:00 PM [May. 15] A 6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN, RE 12:00 PM [May. 16] AA+ 3.53 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 2.09 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM AA+ 6.19 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM [May. 20] *2.02 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.85 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM *4.93 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM *10.00 Waconia, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.66 Eastern Iowa Comm Coll, IA, GO 01:00 PM [May. 21] 26.00 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM 31.16 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM