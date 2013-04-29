JGBs slip as investors await BOJ's June purchase details
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Apr. 29] 40.24 Thornton, CO, RE 11:30 AM Aa3 15.90 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 18.09 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO 11:00 AM *1.90 Menomonie, WI, GO 11:00 AM *1.29 Udall, KS, GO 12:00 PM *1.48 Grady Co ISD #2, OK, GO 01:45 PM Aa3 *5.55 Powell Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM [Apr. 30] A+ *8.48 Turlock USD, CA, GO 11:35 AM Aa2 AA- 51.41 Napa Vly USD, CA, GO 12:15 PM *3.77 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 10:30 AM 17.00 St Louis County, MO, RE 10:30 AM A+ *2.50 Abernathy ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *1.94 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 20.53 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 10.99 Owensboro, KY, GO 11:00 AM *2.71 Roberts Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.65 Billerica (Town), MA 11:00 AM *4.75 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM *1.16 Derry (Town), NH, GO 11:00 AM 8.47 Linden, NJ 11:00 AM 47.88 Millard Pub SD #017, NE, GO 12:00 PM 36.60 Muncie, IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.95 North Tonawanda, NY 11:00 AM Aa3 6.37 Owensboro, KY, GO 12:00 PM 6.33 Roselle Borough, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ 19.00 Santa Fe County, NM, GO 01:00 PM Aa2 20.41 Sheldon ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM MIG1 3.85 Thomaston (Town), CT 11:00 AM *2.79 Union (Town), NY 11:00 AM 8.65 Utica, NY 11:00 AM A- 12.00 Washington Co Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM A+ 20.00 Waterford SD, MI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 6.74 Thomaston (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM *1.50 Rogers Co ISD #4, OK, GO 12:45 PM [May. 01] 10.70 Merced County, CA, RE 12:30 PM 40.00 Berkeley USD, CA, GO 01:00 PM SP-1+ F1+200.00 Fulton County, GA 10:00 AM *3.65 Mountain City (Town), TN, GO 10:15 AM 121.27 Univ of Illinois BOT, IL, RE 10:30 AM 17.91 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 7.22 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 3.07 Billerica (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 11.98 Columbia County, NY, GO Pub Imp 11:00 AM 3.31 Fort Thomas ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM AA- *6.45 Freetown (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *3.00 Louisville (Town), NY 11:00 AM A1 8.50 Malone Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 AA- AA- 350.00 New Jersey, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *1.50 Swedesboro Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.60 Cleveland Co ISD #40, OK, GO 01:00 PM *3.99 Pike Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 01:00 PM [May. 02] AA 61.04 Des Moines Metro Wstwtr Auth, IA, RE 10:00 AM *3.94 Big Bend Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.08 Blaine, MN, GO 11:00 AM 6.17 Herricks UFSD, NY 10:30 AM *2.22 Allendale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.70 Batavia, NY 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 7.57 Beaufort County, SC, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 25.00 Beaufort County, SC, GO 11:00 AM *4.49 Bloomingdale Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 *4.72 Croton-on-Hudson Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM A1 17.49 Kentucky St Prop & Bldg Comm, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.77 Mine Hill Twp, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ *1.80 Salem Middle Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM *3.11 Valley Stream Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *7.50 Caln Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM *3.77 Little Falls Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *3.40 Menominee, MI, GO 11:30 AM *1.53 Caddo Co ISD #161, OK, GO 12:45 PM *1.75 Dayton ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 12:00 PM [May. 06] *6.76 Burleson, TX, GO 11:00 AM *4.69 Hutchinson, KS, GO 11:00 AM 6.91 La Crosse SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.75 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.60 Savage, MN, GO 11:00 AM A- *6.63 Wolfforth, TX, GO 11:30 AM 20.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 12:00 PM 2.87 Rugby, ND, GO 01:00 PM 33.44 Ward County, ND, RE 01:00 PM Aa3 AA- *8.50 Tomball, TX, GO 02:00 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM A3 *5.85 Unionville Area Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [May. 07] *2.41 Pope Co Hsg and Redev Auth, MN, GO 10:30 AM *1.83 Pope County, MN, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 AA+ *6.48 Farmers Branch, TX, GO 11:00 AM *3.58 Hubbard County, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA AA 130.71 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:00 AM 6.72 NE Wisconsin Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA AA 169.29 Louisiana, LA, GO 11:30 AM 66.89 Schenectady, NY 10:30 AM *9.41 Butler Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *6.15 Monmouth Reg HSD BOE, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *6.63 Osseo ISD #279, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.51 Windom, MN, GO 12:00 PM 13.00 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO 12:45 PM 2.50 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO 12:45 PM *5.00 New Buffalo Lib Jt Bldg Auth, MI, GO 03:00 PM *1.13 Kingfisher Co ISD #89, OK, GO 07:00 PM [May. 08] A+ *1.97 Montgomery Co MUD #8, TX, GO 10:30 AM *3.84 Osceola SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *5.53 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO 11:00 AM 16.27 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM 11.90 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO 12:00 PM *1.33 Fort Bend Co MUD #133, TX, GO 12:00 PM 9.88 Hornell CSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *3.71 McClain Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:45 PM 41.86 Virginia Res Auth, VA, RE 12:00 PM A *4.19 English Vlys Comm SD, IA, RE 02:00 PM Aa2 AA- 5.31 Kirkwood Comm Coll, IA, GO 02:00 PM [May. 09] *4.14 Fort Bend Co MUD #48, TX, GO 11:00 AM *6.76 Bath Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *9.66 NW Harris Co MUD # 5, TX, GO 12:00 PM *5.49 Muskogee Co ISD #3, OK, GO 12:45 PM *1.05 Creek Co ISD #18, OK, GO 01:00 PM [May. 10] *2.48 Stephens Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:45 PM *1.13 Marshall Co ISD #3, OK, GO 01:00 PM [May. 13] *1.35 Fergus Falls ISD #544, MN, GO 11:00 AM *8.15 Cologne (City), MN, GO 11:30 AM [May. 14] 6.00 Roseville ISD #623, MN 12:00 PM A *1.39 Adel, IA, RE 01:00 PM [May. 15] 5.47 Neenah, WI, GO 11:00 AM A 6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN, RE 12:00 PM [May. 16] AA+ 3.53 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 2.09 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM AA+ 6.19 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO 12:00 PM 10.84 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM 4.34 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM [May. 20] *2.02 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.85 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM *4.93 New Prague, MN, GO 11:30 AM *10.00 Waconia, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.51 Eastern Iowa Comm Coll, IA, GO 01:00 PM [May. 21] 26.00 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM 31.16 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO 11:00 AM [May. 22] 22.52 Paterson, NJ, GO 10:45 AM
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.