By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, April 29 Efforts by Brazil's state-owned banks to reignite economic growth and make credit more affordable could set a "dangerous path" for credit by crowding out private-sector rivals and artificially pushing down the cost of borrowing, analysts at Espírito Santo Investment Bank said on Monday.

A strategy by state banks to gain market share "with very low prices" is discouraging rivals from expanding their loan books, analysts led by Gustavo Schroden wrote in a client note. Loan delinquencies receded in March, the result of a year-long trend by private banks to retreat from the market, rather than the effect of an improving economy. [ID:nL2N0DD1R7]

In the note, called "Distortions and Imbalances," Schroden highlighted a "negative" decline in lending spreads in March that was led by both a higher funding cost and lower interest rates. Spreads are the difference between the interest rate charged on a bank loan and the cost of funding.

Banks, especially non-government ones, have suffered in the face of government pressure to cut borrowing costs, a reluctance among indebted consumers to borrow and two years of flagging activity. Last year, profit in the sector fell for the first time in 15 years as banks had to focus on less-risky types of credit with lower spreads to protect from a surge in loan delinquencies that hit all-time highs last year.

"The efforts of state-owned banks to drive economic growth and at the same time push down interest rates have set a dangerous path for credit dynamics, in our view, by distorting competitive conditions and creating imbalances in prices that are discouraging private banks from increasing their credit offering," Schroden and his team wrote in the note.

President Dilma Rousseff has used state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) and Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL] to cut credit costs in Brazil - which remain among the world's highest - and to foster competition with private banks. Such efforts fueled rapid loan book growth at state-run lenders, which control 48 percent of Brazil's outstanding loans, without a significant deterioration in delinquencies.

In contrast, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and other non-state lenders are growing disbursements below their annual targets - in a show of caution as the economy enters a third year of sub-par growth. In the 12 months through March, private lenders grew lending by 7 percent, compared with 29 percent for state lenders.

Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) and Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA), which released first-quarter results this week, reported credit growth below estimates for this year. Bankers at private-sector lenders have remained at odds in interpreting the behavior of overdue credit, which seems inconsistent with robust job and household income indicators.

Yet, the low price for credit being charged by state banks, whose spreads in some lines sometimes equal 60 percent to 80 percent those of their private sector rivals, could lead to fast growth in disbursements that could be accompanied by a surge in defaults, the note suggested.

"However, when state-owned companies advance on the market with very low prices and take the risk of incurring losses in the mid-to-long term, private companies are discouraged from participating as they are driven by principle and right to be profitable," the note added.

Many analysts have said that fresh demand for new loans is unlikely to respond to Brazil's nascent economic recovery - which is taking longer than expected to bear fruit. Outstanding bank loans in Brazil totaled a record 2.43 trillion reais ($1.2 trillion) last month, while growth in bank lending slightly slowed to 16.7 percent in the 12 months through March.

($1 = 2.01 Brazilian reais)

