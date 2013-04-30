By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, April 30
NEW YORK, April 30 Healthcare equipment company
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is lining up $6.5 billion
in permanent bank lines to back its $13.6 billion acquisition of
Life Technologies, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The permanent financing will be split between a $1.5
billion, five-year revolving credit facility and a $5 billion,
five-year term loan.
A $7.5 billion bridge loan that will be refinanced in the
bond and equity markets is being offered to banks separately.
Aside from lead banks JP Morgan and Barclays, other
relationship banks are said to have already committed to the
loans.
A further round of syndication of the permanent loans is
expected to take place in May.
The new loans and any drawn portions under the revolver will
bear an interest rate of LIB+150 given current ratings of
Baa1/BBB+, banking sources said. The revolver pays 17.5bp on an
undrawn basis.
The $1.5 billion revolver refinances a pre-existing $1.5
billion in revolving commitments.
JP Morgan and Barclays declined to comment.
Lending to back mergers and acquisitions in the United
States has been low so far this year, especially in the
investment grade space. Through the first quarter, loan issuance
to back M&A was $64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Of that, only $28 billion backed M&A activity among investment
grade firms.