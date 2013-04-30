NEW YORK, April 30 Healthcare equipment company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is lining up $6.5 billion in permanent bank lines to back its $13.6 billion acquisition of Life Technologies, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The permanent financing will be split between a $1.5 billion, five-year revolving credit facility and a $5 billion, five-year term loan.

A $7.5 billion bridge loan that will be refinanced in the bond and equity markets is being offered to banks separately.

Aside from lead banks JP Morgan and Barclays, other relationship banks are said to have already committed to the loans.

A further round of syndication of the permanent loans is expected to take place in May.

The new loans and any drawn portions under the revolver will bear an interest rate of LIB+150 given current ratings of Baa1/BBB+, banking sources said. The revolver pays 17.5bp on an undrawn basis.

The $1.5 billion revolver refinances a pre-existing $1.5 billion in revolving commitments.

JP Morgan and Barclays declined to comment.

Lending to back mergers and acquisitions in the United States has been low so far this year, especially in the investment grade space. Through the first quarter, loan issuance to back M&A was $64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC. Of that, only $28 billion backed M&A activity among investment grade firms.