(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A plan for private firms to buy Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB needs killing off. The new-found profitability of the U.S. mortgage finance behemoths has inspired a few big hedge funds, including Paulson & Co and a Carlyle Group (CG.O) fund, to suggest that Uncle Sam should sell them the two companies, according to Bloomberg.

The hedgies own Fannie and Freddie preferred stock. The government's plan is supposed to be to wind down the two discredited enterprises, which should mean the preferred shares end up worthless. But if instead the lenders are sold off, the holders of that stock could turn a big profit.

Politicians just might go for it. A successful sale could mean $150 billion in proceeds for the Treasury, according to a version of the proposal authored a year ago by investor and former Treasury official Jim Millstein. That would offset most of the $188 billion rescue tab. For some voters, the notion of offloading the two troubled companies to private-sector owners could be appealing, too.

Unfortunately, privatization along the lines proposed by Millstein, who also owns preferred shares, is a bum deal for taxpayers. It would remove government support for the companies, but leave taxpayers on the hook for losses on the mortgage securities they create.

There's a chance that the government could manage that risk if it prices guarantees appropriately. But the track record isn't great. Fannie and Freddie failed at it, and the financial condition of the Federal Housing Administration is still deteriorating – its insurance fund has a $16 billion shortfall and could need a rescue of its own.

And Fannie and Freddie's structural flaws and governance breakdowns date back many years before the crisis of 2008. Even if the government's role in mortgage finance continues – which ought to be up for discussion – a new approach is called for. The need to phase in changes, probably over a decade or more, leaves plenty of time for the companies to recoup much of what they owe before they disappear.

The hedgies' plan would hand them profit that might otherwise accrue to the Treasury while leaving taxpayers on the hook should mortgage markets take another beating. For the hedge funds it's worth a try. With luck, lawmakers know better.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Several large hedge funds are lobbying Washington lawmakers to privatize failed mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to a Bloomberg report published on April 30. The investors named include Paulson & Co, Perry Capital and Claren Road Asset Management, which is majority owned by the Carlyle Group.

- The U.S. government seized the firms near the peak of the financial crisis in 2008. Since that time their bailout has cost taxpayers nearly $190 billion. As the housing market has stabilized, however, the companies have again become profitable. Fannie posted a record first-quarter profit of $7.6 billion.

- Although the details of the funds' proposal are unknown, it is likely they resemble the privatization framework previously laid out by investor and former Treasury official Jim Millstein. His plan would reduce the firms' activity to their core business of repackaging mortgages into bonds and insuring the resulting securities against underlying loan defaults. The companies' Washington support would be withdrawn, but the U.S. government would sell them reinsurance on their mortgage securities.

- Bloomberg story: Paulson leads hedge-fund lobby push to privatize Fannie: link.reuters.com/qan77t

- Reuters: Fannie Mae posts record $7.6 billion quarterly profit [ID:nL2N0CP0JH]

