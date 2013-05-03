TORONTO May 3 BlackBerry's (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) new Q10 smartphone, which comes with the physical keyboard that many BlackBerry fans prize, is selling well in both Canada and Britain, an industry analyst said on Friday.

The company this week introduced the Q10, the second smartphone to run the new BlackBerry 10 operating system, in Canada and Britain.

"Our checks indicate broad sell-outs with generally limited stock otherwise," Jefferies analyst Peter Misek said in a note to clients on Friday. "Based on our store checks, the BlackBerry Q10 has been selling extremely well and has been sold out or seeing limited availability in Toronto and across the U.K."

Jefferies, which has a "buy" rating on shares of BlackBerry, said its findings were based on checks with top mobile carriers and retailers in both countries including, Bell, Rogers and Telus in Canada, and Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, and Orange in Britain.

BlackBerry is hoping that its new line of smartphones led by the touchscreen Z10 device that it introduced earlier this year, will help claw back market share ceded to the likes of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co's (005930.KS) wildly popular line of Galaxy devices, powered by Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.

Shares of BlackBerry were up 1.5 percent at $15.94 in trading before the morning bell in the United States on Friday.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Grant McCool)

((euan.rocha@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8185)(Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BLACKBERRY/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.