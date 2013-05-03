* Jefferies says its checks indicate strong Q10 sales
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 3 BlackBerry's (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) new
Q10 smartphone, which comes with the physical keyboard that many
BlackBerry fans prize, is selling well in both Canada and
Britain, an industry analyst said on Friday.
The company introduced the Q10, its second smartphone to run
the new BlackBerry 10 operating system, in Canada and Britain
this week.
"Our checks indicate broad sellouts with generally limited
stock otherwise," Jefferies analyst Peter Misek said in a note
to clients on Friday. "Based on our store checks, the BlackBerry
Q10 has been selling extremely well and has been sold out or
seeing limited availability in Toronto and across the U.K."
Jefferies, which has a "buy" rating on shares of BlackBerry,
said its findings were based on checks with top mobile carriers
and retailers in both countries, including Bell, Rogers and
Telus in Canada, and Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, and Orange in
Britain.
BlackBerry hopes its new line of smartphones, led by the
touchscreen Z10 device it introduced earlier this year, will
help claw back market share lost to the likes of Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co's (005930.KS) wildly
popular line of Galaxy devices, which are powered by Google
Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.
Shares of BlackBerry were up 2.2 percent at $16.04 in early
trading in the United States on Friday, while its Toronto-listed
shares were up 2.8 percent at C$16.21.
PENTAGON CLEARANCE
The Jefferies report came a day after the Pentagon gave the
BlackBerry 10 devices, along with Samsung's mobile devices,
security clearance for use on U.S. defense department networks.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it also plans to clear
Apple mobile devices that use the iOS 6 system at some point in
early May.
The move is expected to set the stage for a tough fight over
defense department orders among Apple, Samsung and BlackBerry.
BlackBerry devices have so far dominated the segment.
The Pentagon said its move to open up its networks to a
broad array of mobile devices is part of an effort to ensure the
military has access to the latest communications technology
without locking itself in to a particular equipment vendor.
That said, the Pentagon's stamp of approval was crucial for
BlackBerry as it makes it easier for the company to market the
devices to other security-conscious government, legal and
financial industry clients.
Last week, international law firm Clifford Chance announced
that it would roll out roughly 1,600 BlackBerry 10 smartphones
to its employees.
Earlier in April, Canadian Tire Corp (CTCa.TO), which owns a
wide range of retail outlets across Canada, said it planned to
roll out the new BlackBerry devices to its corporate team across
the country.
SECURITY SOLUTIONS
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry reiterated on Thursday
that it plans soon to extend its security capabilities to
devices powered by both Apple's iOS software and Google's
market-leading Android software.
BlackBerry said in March it planned to offer a service that
will separate and secure work and personal data on iOS and
Android. The offering is an attempt to encourage large
government and corporate customers to continue to use
BlackBerry's services to manage mobile devices on their networks
at a time when a growing number of people seek to use their
personal devices on corporate networks.
The company said testing of the new offering, dubbed "Secure
Work Space", has already started and that it will be generally
available by the end of June.
The service, powered by the company's mobile device
management (MDM) tool BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 (BES 10),
will help secure data stored on devices as well as data that is
being transmitted to a device.
Misek said he believes that BlackBerry's device management
offering is under appreciated and that BES 10 is being widely
tested by corporations.
"We think BlackBerry's MDM software will gain traction
throughout this year and see a significant ramp in revenues next
year," Misek said in his note to clients.
