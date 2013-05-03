(Adds details on firm's business)

By Tom Polansek and Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, May 3 ABN AMRO Clearing wants to expand its commodities business, even though it cut ties with a well-known Chicago-based grains team, the new head of its Chicago office said in an interview.

The company, owned by Dutch bank ABN AMRO, is focusing on its "core businesses," including clearing and financing in commodities, energy and transportation, said John Ruth, whose appointment was announced on Friday.

The firm says it clears more than 16 million trades each day on 85 exchanges.

"We're really focused on our core businesses, and some of the nice-to-have things that we've been able to do in the past probably can't continue to exist," Ruth said.

ABN AMRO is one of the top players in trade financing for commodities and energy, and competes globally with France’s BNP Paribas.

New regulations have increased costs for the company and other firms dealing in futures and derivatives.

The top priority for the Chicago-based ABN office, the firm's headquarters for the Americas, for the next six to 12 months is ensuring it is servicing clients and meeting inquiries from regulators in a timely manner, Ruth said.

"It's really an exercise to be focused and run as lean and efficiently as you can," he said.

As part of that effort, ABN AMRO Clearing recently conducted a review of its agricultural trading business and last month asked a Chicago-based grain trading team led by Charlie Sernatinger to leave the firm. The firm previously had eliminated one of its grains trading desks on the Chicago Board of Trade floor. [ID:nL2N0D31NM]

The cuts were based on economics and were unrelated to one another, said Ruth and Vicky Sins, ABN AMRO Clearing's global head of commodities clearing, in a joint interview.

The company's commodities business also includes metals and "softs" like sugar, coffee and cocoa.

“ABN wants to continue the significant presence they have in the commodities space, and we will try to expand that with a growing presence in some of the other product areas as well," he said.

Ruth, who has experience working in equities and equity options, said he wants to "round out the customer base a little bit and have some more diversification in terms of the revenue lines."

Ruth previously worked as a managing director and branch manager for Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing in Chicago and said he began his career as a clerk on the CBOT floor.

