* Compensation surges at BTG Pactual as revenue falls

* Profit seen falling 18 percent on a quarterly basis

* Bank to release first-quarter earnings late Tuesday

* ROE probably outpaced that of rivals in the quarter

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 7 Net income at BTG Pactual Group, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, likely fell in the first quarter as compensation expenses jumped even though revenue from financial advisory and asset management took a hit, analysts said in a poll on Tuesday.

São Paulo-based BTG Pactual (BBTG11.SA) is expected to have earned 700.8 million reais ($348 million) in the first quarter, down 18 percent from the prior three months, according to a Thomson Reuters survey of four analysts. Compared with the first quarter of last year, net income slipped 11 percent.

Sagging mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil hampered BTG Pactual's revenue in the first quarter, but compensation expenses still rose after new listings in the domestic debt and equity markets surged. Revenue from sales and trading recovered in the first quarter, bringing some stability to the bank's bottom line, the poll found.

As market conditions in Brazil remain challenging, BTG Chief Executive André Esteves has moved to gradually expand the bank's market share in brokerage and investment banking across Latin America while extending more credit to companies in the region.

The investment bank will report first-quarter earnings late on Tuesday.

Banks in Brazil have suffered in the face of government pressure to cut borrowing costs, a reluctance among indebted consumers to borrow and two years of flagging growth. Profits in the sector fell in 2012 for the first time in 15 years as commercial banks focused on lower-risk types of credit with narrower spreads to protect against record loan delinquencies.

Profitability, as measured by return on equity, fell to 19.3 percent in the first quarter - the lowest for BTG Pactual since the third quarter of 2011. Still, the bank's ROE, as the indicator is known, continued to beat rivals thanks to Esteves' focus on cost-efficiency and dealmaking expertise.

"Despite weaker revenue generation, we believe BTG Pactual should continue to post solid results and higher profitability than peers," said Mario Pierry, head of Latin America equity research with Deutsche Bank Securities.

BTG Pactual is facing more competition from the investment-banking units of bigger financial conglomerates such as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), which are pursuing growth in fee-based businesses as weak credit growth and a lower borrowing costs in Brazil hurt revenue.

COMPENSATION, ASSET MANAGEMENT

Hampering profit, banker compensation is seen surging by an average 35 percent in the quarter - an unusual result given that bonuses only rise when revenue increases.

In addition, a smaller portion of revenues coming from Bermuda-based unit BTG Investments Ltd should lead to an increase in the bank's income tax rate, Carlos Firetti, head of research for Bradesco BBI, said in a research note.

Net revenue likely fell 15 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 1.61 billion reais after asset management proceeds plummeted 57 percent and investment-banking fees slipped 4.5 percent, the poll found. Asset management was impacted in the prior quarter by performance fees that were accrued at the end of last year.

Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil this year got off to its worst start since 2005 as buyers, fretting over growing state intervention and a weak economy, held off on some sizeable deals to get better terms. [ID:nL2N0CO1RS]

In March, billionaire Eike Batista and his Grupo EBX turned to BTG Pactual for financial advisory and credit services, strengthening Esteves' reputation as Brazil's most sought-after dealmaker.

BTG Pactual was hired to rescue EBX after plunging market confidence and project delays drove Batista's fortune down $20 billion over the past year.

As for principal investments - or income from investing the bank's own money on hedge funds, buyouts and real estate - results are expected to fall 10 percent after management cut the value of a 28 percent stake in BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA), whose shares shed 12 percent of their value in the first quarter, Carlos Macedo, an analyst with Goldman Sachs Group, said in a recent note to clients.

Sales and trading income recovered after a dismal fourth quarter, helped by BTG Pactual's active trading of interest rate futures in Brazil. Corporate lending is seen as a revenue line that will present quarter-on-quarter increases, the poll showed.

In addition, investors will stay attentive to the quarterly performance of value-at-risk, or how much BTG Pactual traders might lose in one day. VaR, as the gauge is known, jumped to 109.2 million reais in the fourth quarter.

The following is a table with estimates for BTG Pactual's earnings compared with the previous quarter: ITEM Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Change ================================================================ Net revenue 1.61 bln reais 1.89 bln reais - 15.0 pct Inv. banking 115 mln reais 121 mln reais - 4.5 pct Sales/trading 438 mln reais 215 mln reais + 103.5 pct Principal inv. 463 mln reais 512 mln reais - 10.0 pct Compensation 439 mln reais 325 mln reais + 35.0 pct Net income 701 mln reais 854 mln reais - 18.0 pct ROE 19.3 pct 25.1 pct

($1 = 2.01 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS BRAZIL/BTGPACTUAL

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.