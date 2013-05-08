* BM&FBovespa seen reporting better results

* Cost-cutting at Cetip fails to offset revenue drop

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, May 8 Results at exchange and clearinghouse companies in Brazil were mixed in the first quarter as expense controls were the key to profits for the fifth straight quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.

Analysts covering the so-called market structure industry expect profit at BM&FBovespa SA (BVMF3.SA), the nation's sole listed bourse, to recover after two straight quarterly drops, and profit at clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados CTIP3.SA to slip, with cost-cutting failing to offset lower revenue from auto loan liens.

Investors, rather than reacting to the results, are expected to focus on cost-cutting efforts, competition, capital markets activity and, in the case of Cetip, the status of new business projects.

"Overall, we do not expect the earnings to be a major driver for share performance," Renato Schuetz, an analyst with Votorantim Corretora, wrote in a note to clients. Both companies are due to report earnings on May 9 after markets close.

Investors buy shares of market structure firms to gain exposure to Brazil's capital markets. BM&FBovespa handles all of the country's equities and derivatives trading and is the main beneficiary of stock listing activity. Cetip books 97 percent of local bond deals.

First-quarter profit at Cetip is expected to have fallen 6.6 percent from the prior three months, to 72.2 million reais

($36.9 million), according to the average forecast of six analysts in the poll. But compared with the same quarter a year earlier, profit is expected to show a rise of 1.1 percent.

Higher registration volumes failed to offset weak pricing and poor performance in the auto loan liens unit. Net revenue probably fell 2 percent from the prior quarter to 199.7 million reais as receipts from the sale of loan liens fell 6 percent, while income from registration and custody activities remained flat.

Banks in Brazil are scaling down vehicle financing for a second straight year after defaults in the segment hit a record high. Cetip's liens unit registers auto loans and sells specific, customized data on their value to banks.

Operating expenses probably fell 21 percent in the quarter, the poll showed. Earnings before tax, interest, depreciation, amortization and stock option expenses, a gauge of operational profitability known as adjusted EBITDA, are expected to fall 3.3 percent from the prior quarter to 142 million reais.

Investors may keep an eye on comments about Cetip Trader, the analytical and trading platform for fixed-income securities launched in April, and progress on a new platform for mortgage loan liens, said Henrique Navarro, an analyst with Santander Investment Securities.

In contrast, profit at BM&FBovespa probably jumped 28 percent from the 2012 fourth quarter to 278 million reais, according to the average estimate of five analysts in the poll. Compared with a year earlier, profit likely fell 0.9 percent, the poll found.

Rising listing activity in the wake of a recovery in share offerings as well as robust sales of local debt notes boosted revenue, which fell in the prior two quarters, the poll showed.

Net revenue is seen at 522 million reais, up 4.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2012. The BM&F derivatives and the Bovespa equities segments recorded gains of 6.5 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

Expenses probably came in at 172 million reais, below management guidance, the poll found. Starting in the 2012 fourth quarter, BM&FBovespa stopped releasing EBITDA numbers and instead reports operational profit - the difference between net revenue and operational expenses.

The following is a table with earnings estimates for both firms. All the figures are in Brazilian reais. ============================================================== BM&FBOVESPA REVENUE EBITDA MARGIN NET INCOME

(BVMF3.SA) MARGIN (%) ============================================================== Q1 2013 (E) 522.0 mln n.a. n.a. 278.0 mln

(y/y pct) + 3.7 pct n.a. n.a. - 0.9 pct

(q/q pct) + 4.5 pct n.a. n.a. + 28.0 pct ============================================================== CETIP ============================================================== Q1 2013 (E) 199.7 mln 142.0 mln 71.0 pct 72.2 mln

(y/y pct) + 7.6 pct + 0.0 pct n.a. + 1.1 pct

(q/q pct) - 2.0 pct - 3.3 pct n.a. - 6.6 pct ==============================================================

($1 = 2.01 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EXCHANGES BRAZIL/RESULTS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.